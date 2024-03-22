Stunning Muchalls home with fascinating history on the market for £335,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Stunning Muchalls home with fascinating history on the market for £335,000

16 Dunnyfell Road used to be the former village shop but is now a beautiful four-bedroom home.

By Rosemary Lowne
16 Dunnyfell Road was previously the village shop.
This wonderful home used to be the village shop. Image: Andersonbain

If the walls of 16 Dunnyfell Road could talk they would undoubtedly have some fascinating stories of village life to tell.

Built in 1902, the characterful property, located in the coastal village of Muchalls, was formerly the village shop where locals would come for their bread, milk and eggs plus a good blether with their neighbours.

Nearly 50 years after the shop closed in the mid 1970s, the traditional property is now a stunning four-bedroom home brimming with period features and contemporary decor.

For the past 17 years, the detached property has been home to Silvie Adamson, her husband William, who both work in Aberdeen for a marine support company plus their son Kyle, 14, and Buster their adorable Cockapoo.

Silvie and William have loved everything about their amazing Muchalls home. Image: Silvie

“When we first saw the property, we were instantly attracted by the location of the village and also the school catchment area especially as both the primary and secondary schools are serviced by a dedicated bus,” says Silvie.

“We also loved the internal space, the high ceilings and the traditional nature of the house with its antique fireplace, the servant’s quarters which have been converted into a pantry and the sewing room which was converted into master bedroom with ensuite bathroom

“Outside there is a private garden and coastal walks on the doorstep.”

The superb lounge is contemporary yet traditional. Image: Andersonbain

End of an era

As retirement beckons for the couple, they have decided that it’s the right time to downsize and allow another family to enjoy their wonderful home.

“We think the property would be perfect for another family as the village has a lovely community feel to it with many social occasions organised throughout the year for kids and adults alike,” says Silvie.

“There are no strangers in the village – everyone pulls together.

“The village hall always serves as a gathering place during any celebration times and street parties for major occasions including Hogmanay.

“As well as being located in the heart of an amazing community, the property itself is fantastic especially the south facing windows which allow sunlight to flood the rooms even during the winter months.”

This beautiful room is the perfect place to kick back and relax. Image: Andersonbain

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms

First impressions are excellent as the elegant exterior leads inside to a bright and homely entrance vestibule and hallway.

At the heart of the home is the charming front facing lounge.

Once upon a time, this room was the village shop and although it now boasts sleek and stylish interiors there are still fabulous period features that nod to its past.

Precious family time can also be enjoyed in the attractive family room where a wood burning stove creates a cosy and relaxing ambience.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the modern kitchen. Image: Andersonbain

Muchalls home perfect for family life

And whether it’s a simple salad or a Sunday roast dinner with all the trimmings, the recently upgraded breakfasting kitchen is the perfect place to put your culinary skills to the test.

From stylish storage units and a walk-in pantry to the recently fitted appliances, the kitchen is of Michelin star standard.

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, settle down to dinner in the beautiful dining room where views over the garden are the icing on the cake.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a cloak room.

Relaxation is taken to another level upstairs where there is a family bathroom and four fabulous double bedrooms.

Family meals can be savoured in the dining room. Image: Andersonbain

Embrace coastal life

Particularly impressive is the master bedroom complete with an ensuite shower room and under floor heating.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is perfect for families with areas of lawn, a patio and decking.

Over the years, Silvie and William have put their heart and soul into maintaining and improving their amazing home.

“Downstairs, we put in hand finished oak floors, a wood burning stove as well as a new boiler and water tank plus a downstairs toilet.

“We also partially floored the loft.

“Outside, the garden used to be tarmac so we changed that too.”

The bedrooms are all stylish and spacious. Image: Andersonbain

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Silvie thinks it’s a combination of factors.

“I think people will love the spacious rooms, the high ceilings, the traditional yet modern features as well as the family feel of the village and the fact that there is good access to Aberdeen.”

The enclosed back garden is the ideal spot for children to play. Image: Andersonbain

16 Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers around £335,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

The exterior of the luxury ellon property
Luxury Ellon property has a hot tub, sauna, conservatory & wooden cabin
Marine House certainly has the wow factor.
Watch dolphins from the balcony of this plush Black Isle penthouse on the market…
Anne Reid will be sad to leave her beautiful Westhill home.
Anne's wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000
Friarsfield Way home in Aberdeen is on sale by Savills.
Five-bedroom modern home in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' neighbourhood on sale for £880,000
The Clark family have loved everything about their family home.
After 25 happy years Anne puts beautiful Bridge of Don family home on the…
With wonderful sea views and modern interiors, this converted steading ticks all the right boxes.
Louise transforms Aberdeenshire steading into dream home
Davont is a four-bedroom property at Crathes, near Banchory.
Property at Crathes near Banchory has great gardens and country views
Cove Farm has modern and traditional features.
Amazing home with bar, hot tub and conservatory on the market for £475,000 in…
2
Beauly villa exterior
Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000
Jacqueline and Alan Scott are happier than ever after finding their dream home in Insch
Jacqueline and Alan find their dream home in Insch

Conversation