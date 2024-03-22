Stunning Muchalls home with fascinating history on the market for £335,000

If the walls of 16 Dunnyfell Road could talk they would undoubtedly have some fascinating stories of village life to tell.

Built in 1902, the characterful property, located in the coastal village of Muchalls, was formerly the village shop where locals would come for their bread, milk and eggs plus a good blether with their neighbours.

Nearly 50 years after the shop closed in the mid 1970s, the traditional property is now a stunning four-bedroom home brimming with period features and contemporary decor.

For the past 17 years, the detached property has been home to Silvie Adamson, her husband William, who both work in Aberdeen for a marine support company plus their son Kyle, 14, and Buster their adorable Cockapoo.

“When we first saw the property, we were instantly attracted by the location of the village and also the school catchment area especially as both the primary and secondary schools are serviced by a dedicated bus,” says Silvie.

“We also loved the internal space, the high ceilings and the traditional nature of the house with its antique fireplace, the servant’s quarters which have been converted into a pantry and the sewing room which was converted into master bedroom with ensuite bathroom

“Outside there is a private garden and coastal walks on the doorstep.”

End of an era

As retirement beckons for the couple, they have decided that it’s the right time to downsize and allow another family to enjoy their wonderful home.

“We think the property would be perfect for another family as the village has a lovely community feel to it with many social occasions organised throughout the year for kids and adults alike,” says Silvie.

“There are no strangers in the village – everyone pulls together.

“The village hall always serves as a gathering place during any celebration times and street parties for major occasions including Hogmanay.

“As well as being located in the heart of an amazing community, the property itself is fantastic especially the south facing windows which allow sunlight to flood the rooms even during the winter months.”

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms

First impressions are excellent as the elegant exterior leads inside to a bright and homely entrance vestibule and hallway.

At the heart of the home is the charming front facing lounge.

Once upon a time, this room was the village shop and although it now boasts sleek and stylish interiors there are still fabulous period features that nod to its past.

Precious family time can also be enjoyed in the attractive family room where a wood burning stove creates a cosy and relaxing ambience.

Muchalls home perfect for family life

And whether it’s a simple salad or a Sunday roast dinner with all the trimmings, the recently upgraded breakfasting kitchen is the perfect place to put your culinary skills to the test.

From stylish storage units and a walk-in pantry to the recently fitted appliances, the kitchen is of Michelin star standard.

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, settle down to dinner in the beautiful dining room where views over the garden are the icing on the cake.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a cloak room.

Relaxation is taken to another level upstairs where there is a family bathroom and four fabulous double bedrooms.

Embrace coastal life

Particularly impressive is the master bedroom complete with an ensuite shower room and under floor heating.

Outside, the fully enclosed back garden is perfect for families with areas of lawn, a patio and decking.

Over the years, Silvie and William have put their heart and soul into maintaining and improving their amazing home.

“Downstairs, we put in hand finished oak floors, a wood burning stove as well as a new boiler and water tank plus a downstairs toilet.

“We also partially floored the loft.

“Outside, the garden used to be tarmac so we changed that too.”

Asked what they think will appeal most to buyers, Silvie thinks it’s a combination of factors.

“I think people will love the spacious rooms, the high ceilings, the traditional yet modern features as well as the family feel of the village and the fact that there is good access to Aberdeen.”

16 Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, Stonehaven, is on the market for offers around £335,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk