Revealed: £500,000 price-tag to demolish Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as end nears

New documents reveal it will cost £500,000 to demolish Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre.

The work is poised to get under way this summer, with the iconic blue flumes tumbling down as the 30-year-old complex is reduced to rubble.

Now, building papers have spelled out the cost for the first time.

And documents explain how the neighbouring Beach Ballroom will be protected from harm during the project.

When will work begin?

The leisure centre’s fate was sealed in council budget cuts last March.

Months on from the pool being drained to keep costs down, the building was mothballed.

It has been boarded up ever since, awaiting the wrecking ball.

Last month, the council set out its timeline for the major projects taking shape across the city throughout this year.

They estimated that work on the Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition would start in late spring or early summer.

Under the multi-milion-pound beach masterplan vision, it will eventually to be replaced with a new sports and leisure facility.

Meanwhile, the old Linx Ice Arena will be torn down after the replacement is up and running.

Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition is one part of major masterplan

A separate application details how a bridge linking the leisure centre to the Beach Ballroom will “carefully” be taken down.

Efforts will be made to ensure the historic entertainment venue is shielded from harm.

The interface will be waterproofed so that it doesn’t fall victim to the elements when the link is gone.

Meanwhile, early work on a new ampitheatre recently began a few yards away.

Read more about the costs of the work on the park, as we reveal the pricetags attached to different parts of the scheme.

You can see the demolition warrant for Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre here.