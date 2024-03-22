Revealed: £500,000 price-tag to demolish Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as end nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: £500,000 price-tag to demolish Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre as end nears

New documents reveal the cost of the project.

By Ben Hendry
The Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition costs are revealed in new documents.
The Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition costs are revealed in new documents. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

New documents reveal it will cost £500,000 to demolish Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre.

The work is poised to get under way this summer, with the iconic blue flumes tumbling down as the 30-year-old complex is reduced to rubble.

Now, building papers have spelled out the cost for the first time.

And documents explain how the neighbouring Beach Ballroom will be protected from harm during the project.

The seafront is in the midst of a multi-million-pound makeover. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 
The Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition will spell the end for the scene of cherished childhood memories. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

When will work begin?

The leisure centre’s fate was sealed in council budget cuts last March.

Months on from the pool being drained to keep costs down, the building was mothballed.

It has been boarded up ever since, awaiting the wrecking ball.

The building has lain empty for about a year. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Last month, the council set out its timeline for the major projects taking shape across the city throughout this year.

They estimated that work on the Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition would start in late spring or early summer.

Aberdeen FC's beachfront stadium is still 'an option on the table' - but the city won't pay for it. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen FC’s beachfront stadium is still ‘an option on the table’ for the renewed seafront. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Under the multi-milion-pound beach masterplan vision, it will eventually to be replaced with a new sports and leisure facility.

Meanwhile, the old Linx Ice Arena will be torn down after the replacement is up and running. 

It will soon be all change at the seafront. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre demolition is one part of major masterplan

A separate application details how a bridge linking the leisure centre to the Beach Ballroom will “carefully” be taken down.

Efforts will be made to ensure the historic entertainment venue is shielded from harm.

The bridge linking the buildings will be carefully taken apart. 

The interface will be waterproofed so that it doesn’t fall victim to the elements when the link is gone.

Meanwhile, early work on a new ampitheatre recently began a few yards away.

Read more about the costs of the work on the park, as we reveal the pricetags attached to different parts of the scheme.

You can see the demolition warrant for Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre here.

