Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and boxing gym

With its own bar, games room, gym and summer house, Aldwyn Park House is a property that’s designed for good times.

Built in 1992 by Wendy Paterson and her husband Ron, the charming six-bedroom home has been the perfect place for them to bring up their four children.

But after 31 years, it’s time for the couple to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they put their amazing home on the market.

Here Wendy explains why they will miss their house so much.

Aldwyn Park House

Who: Wendy Paterson, 55, a senior coordinator at Homestart Garioch and her husband Ron, 57, a buyer at Gray & Adams. They have four grown up children Greg, 30, Alex, 29, Sally, 21, and Enya, 19, the youngest who still lives at home.

What: A detached six-bedroom house set in three quarters of an acre of landscaped gardens bordered with a stone dyke along the roadside.

Where: Clochcan, Auchnagatt, Ellon

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“We always wanted to design and build our own home so when a site became available in the same area with outline planning permission, we jumped at the chance and have never regretted our decision.

We built the house in 1992 and at the heart of the home there is a large open plan kitchen, dining and family area plus a large utility room, toilet, storeroom and spacious workroom with patio doors to the front of the house.

Also on the ground floor is four bedrooms, one with an ensuite, a main bathroom, a lounge with a wood burning stove plus a double integral garage with space for three cars.

Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms, a bathroom, a large open hallway, an office, boxing fitness room and an extensive entertainment room with built-in bar and pool table.

Outside, there are large landscaped front and back gardens complete with a climbing swing set and a purpose built summer house with bi fold doors which Ron built for my 50th birthday.

The summer house is the one thing we wish we could take with us.

We extended the house in 2002 to give us more space as we were both working at home and the boys were boxing at the time so they hugely benefited from the boxing fitness room.

One of the fun facts about our home is that I used to run a successful interior design curtain business and it was in my spacious workroom where I inhaled a large glass headed pin which lodged in my lung.

I spent a week in hospital and with two failed attempts of removing it until I coughed it up two weeks later.

In terms of decor, we both love modern styles.

I have a keen eye for design so we renovated the kitchen and bathrooms using Little Greene paint.

We also used Harlequin wallpaper and designer fabrics for the curtains and blinds.

During lockdown, we were very fortunate to have everyone back at home including our grandson Leo so we thoroughly enjoyed the space both inside and out.

The greatest challenge for us has been deciding to sell our family home but with the children moving on with their lives it is the right time to start a new project.

We love the area and have had an amazing 31 years in this house and although we will be sad to leave, we will be taking all our memories with us.

It would be lovely to see someone give their family the opportunity of country living with lots of space inside and out with the luxury of being able to commute into town.

It is now time for another family to enjoy the house as much as we have and they will have lovely neighbours.”

Aldwyn Park House, Clochcan, Auchnagatt, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £485,000.

For more information phone 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk