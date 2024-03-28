Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and boxing gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and boxing gym

For a house full of heart, soul and personality, Aldwyn House may be for you.

By Rosemary Lowne
Aldwyn Park House was built from scratch by owners Wendy and Ron Paterson
Wendy and Ron Paterson built and designed their fantastic home. Image: Aberdein Considine

With its own bar, games room, gym and summer house, Aldwyn Park House is a property that’s designed for good times.

Built in 1992 by Wendy Paterson and her husband Ron, the charming six-bedroom home has been the perfect place for them to bring up their four children.

But after 31 years, it’s time for the couple to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they put their amazing home on the market.

Here Wendy explains why they will miss their house so much.

Aldwyn Park House

Who: Wendy Paterson, 55, a senior coordinator at Homestart Garioch and her husband Ron, 57, a buyer at Gray & Adams. They have four grown up children Greg, 30, Alex, 29, Sally, 21, and Enya, 19, the youngest who still lives at home.

What: A detached six-bedroom house set in three quarters of an acre of landscaped gardens bordered with a stone dyke along the roadside.

Where: Clochcan, Auchnagatt, Ellon

Ellon couple Wendy and Ron Paterson who have put their house up for sale.
Wendy and Ron Paterson will miss their wonderful home. Image: Wendy Paterson

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“We always wanted to design and build our own home so when a site became available in the same area with outline planning permission, we jumped at the chance and have never regretted our decision.

We built the house in 1992 and at the heart of the home there is a large open plan kitchen, dining and family area plus a large utility room, toilet, storeroom and spacious workroom with patio doors to the front of the house.

Bar and game room with pool table in the Auchnagatt property
Entertaining is easy in the bar and games room. Image: Aberdein Considine

Also on the ground floor is four bedrooms, one with an ensuite, a main bathroom, a lounge with a wood burning stove plus a double integral garage with space for three cars.

Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms, a bathroom, a large open hallway, an office, boxing fitness room and an extensive entertainment room with built-in bar and pool table.

Gym with weights and boxing equipment in the house for sale in Ellon
Work up a sweat in the home gym. Image: Aberdein Considine

Outside, there are large landscaped front and back gardens complete with a climbing swing set and a purpose built summer house with bi fold doors which Ron built for my 50th birthday.

The summer house is the one thing we wish we could take with us.

We extended the house in 2002 to give us more space as we were both working at home and the boys were boxing at the time so they hugely benefited from the boxing fitness room.

Spacious kitchen in Aldwyn Park House in Auchnagatt, featuring island and dining table.
The kitchen is perfect for rustling up home cooked meals. Image: Aberdein Considine

One of the fun facts about our home is that I used to run a successful interior design curtain business and it was in my spacious workroom where I inhaled a large glass headed pin which lodged in my lung.

I spent a week in hospital and with two failed attempts of removing it until I coughed it up two weeks later.

In terms of decor, we both love modern styles.

Bright family space in the house for sale in Ellon
Pops of pink bring energy to this family space. Image: Aberdein Considine

I have a keen eye for design so we renovated the kitchen and bathrooms using Little Greene paint.

We also used Harlequin wallpaper and designer fabrics for the curtains and blinds.

During lockdown, we were very fortunate to have everyone back at home including our grandson Leo so we thoroughly enjoyed the space both inside and out.

Summer house at the property for sale in Ellon.
The summer house is sleek and modern. Image: Aberdein Considine

The greatest challenge for us has been deciding to sell our family home but with the children moving on with their lives it is the right time to start a new project.

We love the area and have had an amazing 31 years in this house and although we will be sad to leave, we will be taking all our memories with us.

It would be lovely to see someone give their family the opportunity of country living with lots of space inside and out with the luxury of being able to commute into town.

Large lounge area with shades of blue and cream inside Aldwyn Park House in Auchnagatt.
Subtle shades of blue and cream create a relaxed atmosphere in the lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine

It is now time for another family to enjoy the house as much as we have and they will have lovely neighbours.”

Aldwyn Park House, Clochcan, Auchnagatt, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £485,000.

For more information phone 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation