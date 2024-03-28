Grab your glowsticks and rave the calories away at Clubbercise classes in Aberdeen and Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Grab your glowsticks and rave the calories away at Clubbercise classes in Aberdeen and Stonehaven

Described as a workout that feels like a night out, Emma Hunter teaches the feel-good dance aerobic class in venues across the area.

By Rosemary Lowne
Emma Hunter holds Clubbercise classes across the area.
Enjoy all the fun of a night out while burning up to 500 calories at the dance fitness class Clubbercise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

No heels, no hangovers, just glowsticks and a feeling of complete euphoria: welcome to Clubbercise, a dance fitness class that will have you boogying and burning calories in equal measure.

As vivacious and vibrant as her neon yellow top and black and white zebra print leggings, energetic instructor Emma Hunter never tires of seeing the joy on people’s faces as they dance in the dark to club anthems for an hour.

Described as the workout that feels like a night out, Emma teaches the feel-good dance aerobic class in venues across the area including Stonehaven, Aberdeen and Westhill.

Instructor Emma Hunter leads a Clubbercise class in Aberdeen.
Dance like no-one is watching at Clubbercise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“You’re dancing in the dark with glowsticks to really great tunes from the nineties onwards,” says Emma, who is a mum of two from Aberdeen.

“It’s such a feel-good workout and you don’t have to be a great dancer to take part, it’s for everyone.

“It’s about moving, waving your arms around and having fun.

“It’s as much about the mental wellbeing aspect than it is about the physical.

“It’s that hour a week where you just close the door and you do something enjoyable and forget about everything for that hour.

“It gives you that space and time to take your mind off other things.”

Emma Hunter during a dance fitness class.
Clubbercise is like a night out but with no hangover. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Put your hands up in the air

Dance has always been a huge part of Emma’s life as she initially trained as a ballet dancer.

“When I was younger, I trained at a ballet school in Scotland for three years before I moved to London,” says Emma, 44.

“I spent a year and a half auditioning for shows in London but I wasn’t quite good enough.

“Admitting that and coming home was a hard pill to swallow but things happen for a reason and I ended up here so it’s all good.”

Despite the disappointment that Emma felt, she never dwelled on it and instead poured her energy into becoming a fitness instructor.

“One of my mum’s friends mentioned that she was going to go on this fitness instructor course in Inverurie so with no prior experience I just rocked up to the course and I got my qualification to teach fitness classes which was great,” says Emma.

Emma Hunter holding glowsticks.
Emma says you’ll burn calories while boogying away. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dance like no-one is watching

Revitalised and raring to go, Emma started teaching fitness classes at Robert Gordon University and slowly but surely taught more classes in venues throughout the local community.

“I taught a combination of classes like ballet, aerobics, step class and spin across gyms and halls across the area,” says Emma.

But everything changed when she stumbled across a video online of a Clubbercise class.

“In 2015 I randomly found Clubbercise on the internet and I immediately thought ‘this is the class for me’,” says Emma.

“In the video people were in the dark with glowsticks dancing to nineties music and dance tunes and I was like ‘oh my God look at this’.

“They were all dressed in neon gear and I thought wow what a good fun workout that would be.”

Attendees workout with glowsticks at a Clubbercise class in Aberdeen.
Get your glow on at Clubbercise classes across Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Westhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bringing Clubbercise classes to Aberdeen

Watching the video was enough to inspire Emma to train as a Clubbercise instructor.

“I just loved all the old tunes and having a dance,” says Emma.

“It takes you back to the good memories of the nineties when you would go out with your friends and dance the night away.

“So I started a few classes at Danestone Community Centre as well as at the Kincorth Scout Hut, Inchgarth Community Centre and Mastrick Community Centre.”

Emma’s Clubbercise classes really took off and eight years on they’re still as popular as ever.

Emma Hunter.
Emma says Clubbercise is for everyone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It was really busy and it still is,” says Emma.

“The class is good for people who haven’t exercised in a while or are returning to exercise or for those who are maybe just a bit self-conscious because it’s done in the dark – I think people really like that as no-one can really see you.

“One of the things that surprised me was the age range that we’ve got people of all ages.

“Children aged between 13 and 15 can also come along with an adult.”

Dance workout is good for the body, mind and soul

Over the years, Emma has seen the positive physical and mental health benefits that Clubbercise can have on people.

“There are a lot of people who have made improvements which is amazing,” says Emma.

“You see people who used to stand at the back and now they’re on the front row, going for the high impact option and they know all the steps.”

Emma Hunter.
Emma initially trained as a ballet dancer before becoming a fitness instructor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Emma is so passionate about health and fitness that in between juggling her classes and bringing up her two children Calum, 17, and Lily, 15, she also went back to university where she achieved a Masters degree in health psychology and a PhD in applied health science.

Looking to the future, Emma hopes to inspire more people to try out Clubbercise especially as a big event is due to take place in Aberdeen this summer.

“There’s a big dance fitness event called Fit’s Up that will be at the Beach Ballroom on July 20 which will be amazing,” says Emma.

“So people can come along and try Clubbercise.”

Emma holds Clubbercise classes at the Holburn Bar in Aberdeen on a Monday night at 6.30pm as well as at Stonehaven Town Hall every Wednesday evening at 7pm and at Colosseum gym in Westhill every Thursday at 6.30pm.

For more information check out her Facebook page @CluberciseEmmaAberdeen

Conversation