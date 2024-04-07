Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie

From a former post office and stunning countryside steadings to plush period properties and contemporary family abodes, there’s no lack of wonderful homes on the market across the north and north-east this week.

Today we’ve selected six of the best properties which are up for sale in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

For those who love traditional properties, 38 Craigton Road in Aberdeen is sure to impress.

Dating back to the 1900s, the delightful five-bedroom detached home has the perfect blend of striking period features –think cornicing and stained-glass windows – and elegant modern interiors.

But one of the home’s biggest selling points is the fact that the former maid’s quarters could be used as a granny flat or as guest accommodation.

The handsome home, which is on the market for offers over £585,000 with the estate agents Andersonbain, also has four resplendent reception rooms and glorious garden grounds.

Meanwhile, you can literally put your own stamp on a former post office and sorting office in Kingussie.

Enjoying a scenic location within the Cairngorms National Park, the historic building which dates back to the early 1900s, has been beautifully refurbished by the current owners.

The main house has a plethora of fantastic features including six bedrooms, one reception room, spacious living areas and a courtyard with an outdoor sauna.

In addition, there is a two-bedroom annexe, a separate studio space and wrap around decking.

On the market for a guide price of £585,000 with the estate agent Galbraith, the property is well worth a look.

Horse lovers are sure to be spurred on by Oldmill Steadings, a superb home in New Byth village near Turriff complete with stables for three horses.

Set within two and a half acres of stunning countryside, the fantastic four-bedroom family home, which is on the market for offers over £355,000 with the estate agents Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace, also has an amazing dining kitchen and a formal lounge with breathtaking views.

Meanwhile, you can wake up to views of Scolty Hill from Amulree, an attractive family home in Banchory’s sought after Corsee Road.

On the market for offers over £599,995 with Aberdein Considine, the four-bedroom home is sleek and stylish throughout with amazing features including a state-of-the-art dining kitchen.

Summer barbecues can also be savoured outside where there is a fabulous raised decked area.

Further north in Keith, Moray, a beautiful six-bedroom detached home is up for sale in Broomhill Road.

Boasting boutique hotel like interiors, this contemporary home also has an array of wonderful features including a large lounge with a bay window and an open fire plus a pretty sunroom and a large garden.

On the market for offers over £480,000 with Your Move, the excellent home is sure to attract plenty of interest.

And last but by no means least is 3 Overton Steadings, an amazing family home with postcard perfect views towards the Bennachie hills.

Located just outside Newmachar, the six-bedroom steading, which is on the market for offers over £430,000 with Ledingham Chalmers, is seriously stylish throughout.

Outside, the extensive back gardens have a children’s play area and a log cabin

For more information check out the the ASPC website at aspc.co.uk or the Rightmove website: rightmove.co.uk