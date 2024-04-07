Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie

Whether you're in the market for a new home or just fancy a nosy inside some beautiful homes, this week's property round-up won't disappoint.

By Rosemary Lowne
There's some amazing homes on the market across the north and north-east.
This stunning property in Keith is one of the beautiful homes on the market this week. Image: Your Move

From a former post office and stunning countryside steadings to plush period properties and contemporary family abodes, there’s no lack of wonderful homes on the market across the north and north-east this week.

Today we’ve selected six of the best properties which are up for sale in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

For those who love traditional properties, 38 Craigton Road in Aberdeen is sure to impress.

38 Craigton Road is a stunning family home. Image: Andersonbain

Dating back to the 1900s, the delightful five-bedroom detached home has the perfect blend of striking period features –think cornicing and stained-glass windows – and elegant modern interiors.

But one of the home’s biggest selling points is the fact that the former maid’s quarters could be used as a granny flat or as guest accommodation.

The handsome home, which is on the market for offers over £585,000 with the estate agents Andersonbain, also has four resplendent reception rooms and glorious garden grounds.

38 Craigton Road has a stylish kitchen. Image: Andersonbain

Meanwhile, you can literally put your own stamp on a former post office and sorting office in Kingussie.

Enjoying a scenic location within the Cairngorms National Park, the historic building which dates back to the early 1900s, has been beautifully refurbished by the current owners.

Signed, sealed and delivered, this former post office is on the market in Kingussie. Image: Galbraith

The main house has a plethora of fantastic features including six bedrooms, one reception room, spacious living areas and a courtyard with an outdoor sauna.

In addition, there is a two-bedroom annexe, a separate studio space and wrap around decking.

On the market for a guide price of £585,000 with the estate agent Galbraith, the property is well worth a look.

The former post office is stunning inside. Image: Galbraith

Horse lovers are sure to be spurred on by Oldmill Steadings, a superb home in New Byth village near Turriff complete with stables for three horses.

Enjoy amazing views from the comfort of your sofa in this beautiful room. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Set within two and a half acres of stunning countryside, the fantastic four-bedroom family home, which is on the market for offers over £355,000 with the estate agents Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace, also has an amazing dining kitchen and a formal lounge with breathtaking views.

Oldmill Steading is perfect for equine enthusiasts. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Meanwhile, you can wake up to views of Scolty Hill from Amulree, an attractive family home in Banchory’s sought after Corsee Road.

Amulree is a fabulous family home. Image: Aberdein Considine

On the market for offers over £599,995 with Aberdein Considine, the four-bedroom home is sleek and stylish throughout with amazing features including a state-of-the-art dining kitchen.

Summer barbecues can also be savoured outside where there is a fabulous raised decked area.

Dine in style in this beautiful space. Image: Aberdein Considine

Further north in Keith, Moray, a beautiful six-bedroom detached home is up for sale in Broomhill Road.

Elegance exudes from this wonderful home in Keith. Image: Your Move

Boasting boutique hotel like interiors, this contemporary home also has an array of wonderful features including a large lounge with a bay window and an open fire plus a pretty sunroom and a large garden.

On the market for offers over £480,000 with Your Move, the excellent home is sure to attract plenty of interest.

Entertaining guests is easy in this fantastic room. Image: Your Move

And last but by no means least is 3 Overton Steadings, an amazing family home with postcard perfect views towards the Bennachie hills.

3 Overton Steadings is beautiful from the outside in. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Located just outside Newmachar, the six-bedroom steading, which is on the market for offers over £430,000 with Ledingham Chalmers, is seriously stylish throughout.

Outside, the extensive back gardens have a children’s play area and a log cabin

The kitchen is the icing on the cake. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

For more information check out the the ASPC website at aspc.co.uk or the Rightmove website: rightmove.co.uk

More from Property

Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
Wester Letter is a stunning countryside home with wonderful views and exceptional accommodation.
Amy and Matt put their dream country home close to Westhill on the market…
96 High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Savills
Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen's High Street for sale
The Beach Apartment is a breath of fresh sea air.
Ice cream fans will love this stunning Stonehaven apartment above Aunty Betty's
Corse School, located six miles from Huntly, was built in 1877 and retains many original features. Image: Google Streetview
147-year-old Victorian school near Huntly on the market for just £35,000
This beautiful new build home in Newtonhill is ideal for modern family life.
Stunning seaside home on the market in Newtonhill for £320,000
The Burnett Arms, Kemnay outside.
Now is your chance to run Aberdeenshire pub for £150 per week
The exterior front of the Dolphin chipper
Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale
Exterior of Wester Ord House
'Truly unique': Westhill six-bedroom family home with log cabin on sale for £825,000
Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east.
Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

Conversation