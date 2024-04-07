How Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay, 61, went from NHS data analyst to ‘the TikTok lady’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay, 61, went from NHS data analyst to ‘the TikTok lady’

Seven years ago, Valerie set up an Instagram account to share her outfits for fun. These days, she's travelling to London for events with Charlotte Tilbury and beauty photoshoots.

Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay
It is not unusual for the mother-of-two to be recognised when out and about. Images: Valerie Mackay
By Lottie Hood

Like many, Valerie Mackay has some past fashion choices – including some short, glittery pants – she regrets.

Between a bold sense of fashion and measuring 5ft 10, growing up in Caithness Valerie became used to garnering a few stares.

When she moved to Inverness 34 years ago with her family, and as her taste “toned down”, the former NHS data analyst was happy to disappear in the crowds.

But it appears the stares are now back. And this time people know her name.

Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay
Valerie lives with her family in Inverness. Images: Valerie Mackay.

Whether it is from one of her 790,000 followers on Instagram or recognising the mum-of-two from a YLS or L’Oréal photoshoot, the Inverness influencer has become a recognisable face.

From lunch park dates, city breaks in Glasgow and Edinburgh and being called “the TikTok lady” while browsing at an Inverness shop opening, Valerie said it can happen in the most bizarre places.

“It just happens occasionally sometimes to the amusement of my friends if they’re out with me,” she added.

“People will come up and speak to me and know things about me. And they’re just a perfect stranger. That can be sometimes a little bit strange. It takes a bit of getting used to.”

Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay
Valerie said she is usually quite a shy and private person.

Swapping figures for fashion and beauty

Despite her beauty influencer fame, Valerie admitted she is quite a quiet and private person and only first started her Instagram account in 2017 on a whim.

Under the handle embracingfifty, Valerie would post pictures of her outfits before or after work.

When Instagram changed and IG TV came out, she started posting videos on days out like paddleboarding at one of her favourite spots, Loch Morlich, and one day did a skincare routine with Garnier products.

Valerie Mackay
Valerie said the Cairngorms and Loch Morlich are her favourite spots.

That was when Garnier picked up her video and she slowly started working with brands.

Things really picked up in the last three years, making it hard for Valerie to balance her job as an NHS data analyst in microbiology and infection control in Inverness and her growing presence online.

She said in October 2022 she made a scary decision to leave her job.

“I was working late into the evening and every weekend was then taken up,” she added. “At one point, I just thought that something had to give because it was taking over, we had no free time.

“I really enjoyed my job and the NHS… it was a big decision.

“I was 59 and I thought if you can’t take a chance at 59 when are you going to take it, so I decided just to go for it and I’d done a few exciting things by then. I’d done some photoshoots in London and I thought this is quite exciting.”

Valerie Mackay with Charlotte Tilbury
Valerie with Charlotte Tilbury.

‘Over 50s are here and we want to be seen’

Describing her first photoshoot in London with YSL beauty, Valerie said she definitely felt imposter syndrome and even got a little bit of stage fright.

But since then, she has attended a Charlotte Tilbury event and met with the British beauty entrepreneur and make-up artist herself, and while on a L’Oréal campaign met Dame Helen Mirren.

However, it is clear she does not do it for the glitz and glamour.

Valerie Mackay in front of a camera
Valerie said the photoshoots in London are always a bit nerve-wracking but exciting.

When first starting up, Valerie said she noticed there were not a lot of female influencers over 50 on social media, particularly in Scotland.

“People would say to me basically once you get to 50 what was the point?” she said.

“And I just felt there was a place for over 50s on the internet.

“It’s also to show brands that we’re here, over 50s are here. Because you probably find the most disposable income is the over 50s.”

Valerie Mackay
“When we look at 30-year-old models we see our daughters, we don’t see ourselves,” said Valerie.

Valerie said the reaction has been all positive and she gets lots of questions asking advice or messages after people see her in a campaign.

She said: “They say they’re glad to see an older model doing something rather than it being shown by someone who’s 30, which is lovely because they do look really good and everything.

“But we look at 30-year-olds and we see our daughters, we don’t really see ourselves.

“You realise that lots of women are saying the same thing from everywhere.

“They’re having the conversation, that we want to be seen.”

Inverness influencer Valerie Mackay
Valerie said she does not really think about age.

Age is a privilege not a negative

While Valerie said some commenters suggested she should dye her hair to look 10 years younger, she said for her, age is a privilege.

She added: “I don’t think about age at all. Sometimes if someone makes a comment about an old lady I think ‘Who? Oh, that’s me’ because I don’t think about it.

“I have no desire to look 10 years younger. You want to look your best but I don’t want to be young again.

“Just don’t think about getting older, just live your life.

“Don’t see age as a barrier, because I’ve had friends who would have loved to have reached 60 and who didn’t. Don’t see age as a negative thing, it’s positive. We’re lucky to age so make the most of that.”

More from Lifestyle

Artificial Intelligence has been an area of research for over half a century. Image: Shutterstock.
Is AI a life-saving friend or job-stealing foe? Aberdeen actor shares his view
There's some amazing homes on the market across the north and north-east.
Six plush properties on the market from Aberdeen to Kingussie
Gill Skene at the Inverurie headquarters of Latnem. The Oldmeldrum mum started the support group after surviving her own traumatic birth experience. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'The plan was to kill myself': How Oldmeldrum mum came through her severe postnatal…
Figures show almost five million people have called an NHS dentistry helpline (Alamy/PA)
Nearly five million people have called NHS dental helpline since 2019 – figures
Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the Government to follow moves by the US and act against Chinese bioscience companies (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
UK must act against Chinese bioscience threat, Sir Iain Duncan Smith says
Royal Mail has proposed that first class mail be kept as a six-days-a-week service but that second class letter deliveries be cut dramatically (PA)
Plans to cut Royal Mail deliveries ‘could worsen patient safety risks’
Cutting the length of MRI scans for prostate cancer by a third would make them cheaper and more accessible without hindering accuracy, a trial has found (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Cutting length of prostate MRI by a third could help more men, researchers say
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
Taylor Swift will play Murrayfield on The Eras Tour, which has broken records and made the artist a billionaire. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Cruel Summer for Swifties tricked by scam
Youngsters enjoy themselves at the Aberdeen Lads Club in Tillydrone. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'We are one big family': Aberdeen Lads Club marks 100 years of helping the…

Conversation