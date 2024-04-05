Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen’s High Street for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen’s High Street for sale

The four-bedroom property built in 1623 has plenty of traditional charm and character.

By Ross Hempseed
96 High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Savills
96 High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Savills

A four-bedroom property dating back to 1623 on the historic Old Aberdeen High Street has hit the market.

Located in one of the city’s most well-known neighbourhoods, the house is surrounded by buildings used by the university.

Across the street is the famous Blackwell’s University Bookshop and St Machar Bar.

The building dates back to the 1600s and features traditional stone cobbled exterior walls and an enclosed garden space.

On the ground floor off the entrance hall, is a separate toilet for guests.

The sitting room. Image: Savills

To the left is a large, elegant sitting room featuring a stone fireplace and polished herringbone hardwood flooring.

Down the hallway is a separate lounge/study area with a wall-to-wall bookcase, the perfect place for a quiet evening in.

The study/lounge. Image: Savills

Through the dining room, you come to the kitchen, which has a countryside feel to the space.

A property full of charm and character

From the kitchen, you can access the conservatory, a light and versatile area which features a cobbled stone wall and timber wood trusses.

The conservatory. Image: Savills

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with a separate shower room. Two of the four bedrooms also have sinks installed.

The master bedroom and two other bedrooms have access to closet space and are very spacious, with high ceilings and plenty of windows, bringing in a lot of natural light.

The master bedroom. Image: Savills 
The master bedroom. Image: Savills

The property also comes with a detached garage space.

Due to the historic nature of the building, it does lack more than one bathroom, as seen in newer builds.

96 High street, old aberdeen
The garden. Image: Savills

However, it does have the potential for a new owner to carry out a loft conversion.

The property is located within a conservation area in which Old Aberdeen is included, and is Category A-listed and was originally a Bishop’s residence.

96 High Street is currently listed with Savills for £350,000.

Conversation