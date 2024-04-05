Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen’s High Street for sale

A four-bedroom property dating back to 1623 on the historic Old Aberdeen High Street has hit the market.

Located in one of the city’s most well-known neighbourhoods, the house is surrounded by buildings used by the university.

Across the street is the famous Blackwell’s University Bookshop and St Machar Bar.

The building dates back to the 1600s and features traditional stone cobbled exterior walls and an enclosed garden space.

On the ground floor off the entrance hall, is a separate toilet for guests.

To the left is a large, elegant sitting room featuring a stone fireplace and polished herringbone hardwood flooring.

Down the hallway is a separate lounge/study area with a wall-to-wall bookcase, the perfect place for a quiet evening in.

Through the dining room, you come to the kitchen, which has a countryside feel to the space.

A property full of charm and character

From the kitchen, you can access the conservatory, a light and versatile area which features a cobbled stone wall and timber wood trusses.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with a separate shower room. Two of the four bedrooms also have sinks installed.

The master bedroom and two other bedrooms have access to closet space and are very spacious, with high ceilings and plenty of windows, bringing in a lot of natural light.

The property also comes with a detached garage space.

Due to the historic nature of the building, it does lack more than one bathroom, as seen in newer builds.

However, it does have the potential for a new owner to carry out a loft conversion.

The property is located within a conservation area in which Old Aberdeen is included, and is Category A-listed and was originally a Bishop’s residence.

96 High Street is currently listed with Savills for £350,000.