Aberdeen team news: Predicted XI v Livingston as Peter Leven provides update on Angus MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic and Killian Phillips

Aberdeen have the chance to win three league matches in a row for the first time this season when they travel to Livingston.

The Dons head to West Lothian on the back of much-needed victories against Ross County and Motherwell.

The Reds sit in ninth spot and six points ahead of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

In his pre-match media conference, interim manager Peter Leven provided an update on three players who missed last weekend’s win against the Staggies.

Angus MacDonald was out due to illness but Leven said the central defender has trained all week and will be available for selection.

Midfielder Killian Phillips returned to full training on Friday following injury, while long-term absentee Slobodan Rubezic will return to training next week following his knee injury and remains on track to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

💬 "We just need to build on momentum." Peter Leven spoke to the media ahead of our trip to Livingston. RedTV subscribers can watch in full now ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 5, 2024

Livingston toiling against the drop

David Martindale’s side look set to be playing Championship football next season.

They are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table with only seven games remanining.

Livi know they need to start picking up points quickly if they are to give themselves any hope of avoiding the drop.

They are without a win in six games in all competitions. The Dons drew 0-0 at Livi on the opening day of the season when they failed to register a single shot on target.

Despite the frequent criticisim of the artificial pitch at Almondvale from opposition managers, Livi have the worst home record in the top flight with only two wins so far this season. They have also scored only nine goals in 15 home matches.

Livi are unbeaten in their previous three home matches against the Dons and Aberdeen must win this weekend to give themselves a chance of avoiding a bottom six finish.

MacDonald or Jensen?

The big decision for Leven this weekend will be whether Richard Jensen maintains his starting position or if he drops out for the returning MacDonald.

Before missing last week’s win against County, MacDonald had started five games in a row.

Dante Polvara could also be under consideration in place of Connor Barron in the centre of midfield after coming on as a replacement in the second half at Pittodrie last Saturday.

Our prediction is for Leven to make two changes to the starting XI that lined up against Ross County with MacDonald and Polvara replacing Jensen and Barron.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos, Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, MacKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie; McGrath, Clarkson, Hoilett; Miovski.