Aberdeen team news: Predicted XI v Livingston as Peter Leven provides update on Angus MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic and Killian Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen team news: Predicted XI v Livingston as Peter Leven provides update on Angus MacDonald, Slobodan Rubezic and Killian Phillips

The Dons head to bottom of the table Livi this weekend looking to make it three wins on the spin.

Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen have the chance to win three league matches in a row for the first time this season when they travel to Livingston.

The Dons head to West Lothian on the back of much-needed victories against Ross County and Motherwell.

The Reds sit in ninth spot and six points ahead of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

In his pre-match media conference, interim manager Peter Leven provided an update on three players who missed last weekend’s win against the Staggies.

Angus MacDonald was out due to illness but Leven said the central defender has trained all week and will be available for selection.

Midfielder Killian Phillips returned to full training on Friday following injury, while long-term absentee Slobodan Rubezic will return to training next week following his knee injury and remains on track to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Livingston toiling against the drop

David Martindale’s side look set to be playing Championship football next season.

They are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table with only seven games remanining.

Livi know they need to start picking up points quickly if they are to give themselves any hope of avoiding the drop.

They are without a win in six games in all competitions. The Dons drew 0-0 at Livi on the opening day of the season when they failed to register a single shot on target.

Despite the frequent criticisim of the artificial pitch at Almondvale from opposition managers, Livi have the worst home record in the top flight with only two wins so far this season. They have also scored only nine goals in 15 home matches.

Livi are unbeaten in their previous three home matches against the Dons and Aberdeen must win this weekend to give themselves a chance of avoiding a bottom six finish.

MacDonald or Jensen?

The big decision for Leven this weekend will be whether Richard Jensen maintains his starting position or if he drops out for the returning MacDonald.

Before missing last week’s win against County, MacDonald had started five games in a row.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald wins a header in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald wins a header in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Dante Polvara could also be under consideration in place of Connor Barron in the centre of midfield after coming on as a replacement in the second half at Pittodrie last Saturday.

Our prediction is for Leven to make two changes to the starting XI that lined up against Ross County with MacDonald and Polvara replacing Jensen and Barron.

Aberdeen predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roos, Devlin, Gartenmann, MacDonald, MacKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie; McGrath, Clarkson, Hoilett; Miovski.  

Joe Harper: Aberdeen board would be right to play waiting game for Jimmy Thelin

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board would be right to play waiting game for Jimmy Thelin
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock quit Aberdeen because he ‘didn’t want to take money under false pretences’
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Aberdeen manager latest: Jimmy Thelin refuses to shoot down links with Pittodrie club
Former Aberdeen managers, from left, Ally MacLeod, Eddie Turnbull, Alex Ferguson and Willie Miller.
QUIZ: How well do you know your Aberdeen FC managers?
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Aberdeen new manager latest: Elfsborg director addresses Dons' interest in Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven calls for trust in Aberdeen board's managerial hunt
Owen Beck of Dundee is booked for dissent by referee Graham Grainger. Image: Shutterstock.
Referee appointment confirmed for Livingston v Aberdeen
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Would Aberdeen be in the Premiership top six if the board had…
5
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock gives lowdown on his time as Aberdeen interim manager
5
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff's Finlay Murray Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finlay Murray set to leave Aberdeen this summer