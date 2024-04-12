Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market

The home has an impressive balcony.

By Shanay Taylor
Ketchikan House, Parkhill.
Ketchikan House, Parkhill is up for sale. Image: Aberdeen Considine.

A stunning detached family home is up for sale near Aberdeen.

Ketchikan House, Parkhill is on the market for £750,000.

The five-bedroom property has incredible views across the outskirts of Dyce.

The house have spectacular views of the countryside. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Inside is modern with several sky lights drawing sunshine in from every corner.

There’s an impressive entrance with a mosaic tiled vestibule which leads through to a hall with herringbone flooring.

The house is fitted with modern amenities. Image: Aberdein Considine
The kitchen is ultra-modern. Image: Aberdein Considine

The star-studded element of the property is the recently fitted kitchen with amenities many dream of having.

There is an integrated double oven with a coffee machine and a full-sized fridge and freezer, along with a temperature-controlled wine cooler.

The home features stunning glass fixtures. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The home has five bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine

The ground floor also boasts an oak and glazed staircase which ascends to the first floor.

Dyce home overlooks countryside

The formal lounge on the upper floor creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, with views overlooking the Scottish countryside.

Full width glass panel doors lead out to the balcony, making it the ideal spot to enjoy your morning coffee as the sun rises.

There are several outside seating areas. Image: Aberdein Considine

The master bedroom suite presents the ideal walk-in wardrobe with a bespoke shoe cabinet.

There is also a dressing area which leads to a stunning en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.

An additional balcony off the bedroom allows you to enjoy the scenery all year round.

There is a further double bedroom, equally impressive with a fitted wardrobe, and an expansive shower room.

The home has spectacular views from the balcony. Image: Aberdein Considine

Outside there is a front courtyard which provides parking for several cars and access to the double garage – complete with a games room above.

Rear garden faces south in Dyce house

The south facing rear garden has been laid with low maintenance astroturf and is fully enclosed, with extra security provided by chicken wire to prevent wildlife entering the garden.

From BBQ’s in the summer to picnics in the Spring, the garden will be a focal point when it comes to hosting throughout the year.

Ketchikan House, Parkhill.
Ketchikan House, Parkhill is up for sale. Image: Aberdein Considine

Estate agent, Aberdein Considine, describe the property as “a one-off architect designed house built to provide a modern yet traditional one and three quarter storey house.”

Further information on the property can be found here.

