Stunning five-bedroom house in Dyce with panoramic views of countryside hits the market

A stunning detached family home is up for sale near Aberdeen.

Ketchikan House, Parkhill is on the market for £750,000.

The five-bedroom property has incredible views across the outskirts of Dyce.

Inside is modern with several sky lights drawing sunshine in from every corner.

There’s an impressive entrance with a mosaic tiled vestibule which leads through to a hall with herringbone flooring.

The star-studded element of the property is the recently fitted kitchen with amenities many dream of having.

There is an integrated double oven with a coffee machine and a full-sized fridge and freezer, along with a temperature-controlled wine cooler.

The ground floor also boasts an oak and glazed staircase which ascends to the first floor.

Dyce home overlooks countryside

The formal lounge on the upper floor creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, with views overlooking the Scottish countryside.

Full width glass panel doors lead out to the balcony, making it the ideal spot to enjoy your morning coffee as the sun rises.

The master bedroom suite presents the ideal walk-in wardrobe with a bespoke shoe cabinet.

There is also a dressing area which leads to a stunning en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.

An additional balcony off the bedroom allows you to enjoy the scenery all year round.

There is a further double bedroom, equally impressive with a fitted wardrobe, and an expansive shower room.

Outside there is a front courtyard which provides parking for several cars and access to the double garage – complete with a games room above.

Rear garden faces south in Dyce house

The south facing rear garden has been laid with low maintenance astroturf and is fully enclosed, with extra security provided by chicken wire to prevent wildlife entering the garden.

From BBQ’s in the summer to picnics in the Spring, the garden will be a focal point when it comes to hosting throughout the year.

Estate agent, Aberdein Considine, describe the property as “a one-off architect designed house built to provide a modern yet traditional one and three quarter storey house.”

Further information on the property can be found here.