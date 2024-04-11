A87 closed for second time in 24 hours following three-vehicle crash

Emergency services are attending the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the A87 at Skye – the second crash in 24 hours at the same location.

The collision occurred at around 4pm and involved three vehicles, two of which caught fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had deployed two appliances to the scene on the A87 near Sconser.

Crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to battle the flames and quickly extinguished the fire.

Police and ambulance are also in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: “The A87 near Sconser is closed to due a crash which happened around 4.05pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Thanks for your patience while we deal with this crash.”

Second crash in 24 hours

This is the second time in 24 hours there has been a crash on this particular stretch of road.

Emergency services attended near Sconser yesterday afternoon following a report of a single vehicle crash.

Two men were taken to hospital.