A glimpse inside three stunning north-east houses up for Scotland’s Home of the Year

The popular show is back and features properties in Aberdeenshire.

By Shanay Taylor
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie.
Homeowners Craig and Maria outside Casa Barra near Inverurie. Image: BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

With incredible views, a contemporary barn style and rural landscape, it’s no surprise that Casa Barra in Aberdeenshire caught the eye of TV producers behind Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Located near Inverurie, the property based upon a simple country aesthetic is one of three dream homes chosen from across the north-east to feature in the hit BBC Scotland show next Monday, April 29.

Viewers will be taken on a tour of Casa Barra as well as other stunning properties in Banchory and South Aberdeenshire.

Viewers shown inside idyllic Casa Barra

Home to Maria, Craig and their two children, Violeta and Matias, Casa Barra fits in with the rural landscape, making the most of the impressive views which surround it.

The design inspiration for the home combines Scottish country living with Maria’s Latin American roots.

Casa Barra fits in with the rural landscape, making the most of the impressive views which surround it. Image: BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

Interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell will mark each property out of 10 with the winning home going through to the final.

Anna Campbell Jones, who is Scotland’s Home of the Year judge, has a clear idea of what her judging criteria is as she said:

“What I’m looking for in a home is individuality, imagination and integrity and of course that most important ingredient…love.”

‘What I’m looking for in a home is individuality, imagination and integrity’

Homeowner Rachel outside Quiney Cottage, Banchory. Image BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

The popular show goes in search for outstanding homes that are spread across the country each year.

Net up is Quiney Cottage in Banchory which dates back to the 1860s.

Home to Rachel and her cat Drizzy, the home is a picture-perfect Scottish cottage filled with personality.

The home is bursting with personality. Image: BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

The traditional farmhouse cottage has however been stripped back to brick by Rachel as she has restored every room.

Today, the two-bedroomed house incorporates Rachel’s love of bold patterns, bright colours and second-hand furnishings.

Final home situated in South Aberdeenshire

The final home listed in the latest segment of the show is a listed former farm dwelling in South Aberdeenshire.

Gemma, Paul and their kids, Stefano and Sofia call the 1840s farmhouse home.

,Homeowners Paul and Gemma with their children Stefano and Sophia outside the 1840s Farmhouse in South Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

The couple have a hands-on approach to DIY and interiors and have sourced the majority of the furniture second hand.

Gemma immersed herself in video tutorials, learning how to tile, paint murals, wallpaper and also do plumbing.

The couple have sourced the majority of the furniture second hand. Image: BBC Scotland/IWC Media, Michael Traill.

Isle of Mull based interior designer Banjo Beale shared that he is looking for homes packed full with “character”.

While architect, Danny Campbell has his own take on what makes the perfect pad as he said:

“What I’m looking for in a home is an inventive use of space, with a deep connection to its site, delivered with such originality that I can’t help but feel inspired.”

Scoring them on architectural merit, distinctive design and personal style – Casa Barra, Quiney Cottage and the 1840s Farmhouse all hope they can represent the north-east in the SHOTY grand final held at House for an Art Lover in Glasgow.

Trainspotter Francis Bourgeois reveals Harry Potter rail line experience

