Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Keith v Brechin City

Our cameras were at Kynoch Park as the title race continues.

By Callum Law

The Highland League Weekly EXTRA cameras bring you highlights of another game in the Breedon Highland League title race as Keith face Brechin City.

A win for the Hedgemen against the Maroons at Kynoch Park would see them move three points ahead of Buckie Thistle again at the top of the table.

We bring you the best of the action, as well as reaction from both camps.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

