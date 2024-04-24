Victorian country home overlooking Loch Skene on the market for £1.3 million

An impressive Victorian country home located near Loch Skene could be yours for £1.3 million.

Easter Skene House lies west of Westhill, set amongst the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

The house is a B-listed property built in 1832 by John Smith, arguably Aberdeen’s most famous architect.

If it’s privacy you want, this property offers 30 acres of grounds with mature woodland, grassy lawns and a sweeping driveway.

Inside the main house, off the entrance, are the drawing room and dining room, which both look out over the countryside towards Loch Skene via large bay windows.

Further down the hall and to the left are the library, laundry room and drying room, along with three separate toilets.

Across the hall is the large open kitchen equipped with wood-panelled cupboards and a large Aga stove.

£1.3m country home for sale in Aberdeenshire

To the back of the property there is a TV room as well as a staff lounge/kitchen. The double garage is accessed via the TV room.

The home has two staircases that provide access to the first floor, and six bedrooms.

The master bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, which can also be accessed via bedroom six, however, this could be set up as a dressing room.

Outside the door to bedroom six is a separate bathroom, and along the hall is bedroom three, a large room with plenty of storage, and bedroom four, a slightly smaller room.

Further down the landing is bedroom five, which has access to a bathroom beside it, while bedroom two has its own en-suite.

Also on this level are two staff bedrooms, which share a bathroom and are separate from the family living quarters.

On the lower ground floor, there is a wine cellar, boiler room and store room.

In addition to the main house, a gardener’s cottage is situated on the ground.

It has a sitting room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first and a separate garage.

The home has just gone on the market and is listed with Galbraith for £1.3m.