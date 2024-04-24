Victorian country home overlooking Loch Skene on the market for £1.3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Victorian country home overlooking Loch Skene on the market for £1.3 million

The property features a main house along with a separate gardener's cottage and acres of woodland.

By Ross Hempseed
The impressive homes lies west of Westhill. Image: Galbraith.
The impressive homes lies west of Westhill. Image: Galbraith.

An impressive Victorian country home located near Loch Skene could be yours for £1.3 million.

Easter Skene House lies west of Westhill, set amongst the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

The house is a B-listed property built in 1832 by John Smith, arguably Aberdeen’s most famous architect.

The home is close to Loch Skene. Image: Galbraith.

If it’s privacy you want, this property offers 30 acres of grounds with mature woodland, grassy lawns and a sweeping driveway.

Inside the main house, off the entrance, are the drawing room and dining room, which both look out over the countryside towards Loch Skene via large bay windows.

The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.

Further down the hall and to the left are the library, laundry room and drying room, along with three separate toilets.

Across the hall is the large open kitchen equipped with wood-panelled cupboards and a large Aga stove.

The country-style kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

£1.3m country home for sale in Aberdeenshire

To the back of the property there is a TV room as well as a staff lounge/kitchen. The double garage is accessed via the TV room.

The home has two staircases that provide access to the first floor, and six bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

The master bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom, which can also be accessed via bedroom six, however, this could be set up as a dressing room.

Outside the door to bedroom six is a separate bathroom, and along the hall is bedroom three, a large room with plenty of storage, and bedroom four, a slightly smaller room.

One of the bathrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Further down the landing is bedroom five, which has access to a bathroom beside it, while bedroom two has its own en-suite.

Also on this level are two staff bedrooms, which share a bathroom and are separate from the family living quarters.

The gardeners cottage. Image: Galbraith.

On the lower ground floor, there is a wine cellar, boiler room and store room.

In addition to the main house, a gardener’s cottage is situated on the ground.

It has a sitting room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first and a separate garage.

The home has just gone on the market and is listed with Galbraith for £1.3m.

Conversation