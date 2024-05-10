Elegant Elgin home with amazing garden on the market for £455,000

Enjoying the beauty of the garden while sitting on the deck with a glass rosé wine in hand is what Julie Fraser will miss most about her wonderful Elgin home.

Brimming with charm and character, Julie and her husband Lawrence instantly fell in love with the 1930s period property when they first set eyes on it back in August 2001.

Located in Mayne Road, just a 10-minute stroll from the heart of Elgin, the couple, who share their home with their adorable Goldendoodle called Pekoe, also loved the fact that the home is central yet secluded with superb views over the countryside.

“We loved the charm and character of the house along with the generous size of the plot,” says Julie.

“The house was built in the early 1930’s and we believe it was built for a local solicitor and his wife who ran a high-end leather goods shop.”

Superb Elgin home with garden

But after 22 blissfully happy years, the time has come for Julie and Lawrence to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they put their detached, three-bedroom home on the market.

“I think what will appeal most to buyers is undoubtedly, the allure of the location, the sense of privacy, and the captivating beauty of the garden,” says Julie.

“The property would ideally suit, someone with a passion for gardening who likes to entertain.”

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

With its strikingly beautiful exterior, it’s easy to see why Julie and Lawrence were instantly sold on the property.

The wow factor continues inside where a formal bay window living room with a log burner and access to the front terrace sets a stylish tone.

Over the years, Julie and Lawrence have put their own special stamp on their home.

“Inside the house, we introduced cosy log burners and opened up the lounge area to create a bright and airy ambiance throughout the ground floor,” says Julie.

“Additionally, a substantial conservatory was added, seamlessly connecting the garden and barbeque area with an opening pergola.

“Upstairs, the master bedroom, dressing room and bathroom underwent modernisation resulting in a very indulgent space.”

Enjoy alfresco dining on the terrace

Equally as impressive is the superb open plan kitchen, dining, and family room complete with underfloor heating and stylish integrated appliances including a wine fridge and coffee machine.

This room seamlessly connects to the decked terrace area where alfresco dining and amazing views can be savoured under a fixed pergola with a rotating roof.

When it comes to entertaining family and friends, Julie and Lawrence say their home has been perfect.

“It is a fantastic home for entertaining,” says Julie.

“We have had lots of gatherings over the years including a memorable summer garden party, but a Hogmanay celebration a few years back, surrounded by friends and neighbours, particularly stands out.”

Dreamy master suite

Also on the ground floor is a dining room, two bedrooms, a shower room, a utility room, a large cloakroom and a snug with a log burner and bay window that could be used as a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs, there is a sumptuous master suite with under floor heating and a fabulous dressing room.

Completing the first floor is a stylish four-piece bathroom.

Garden with deck and summer house

Outside, gardening enthusiasts will be in their element as the south-facing garden is a horticultural haven.

“The garden underwent extensive renovation and now features a summer house, decking areas, raised beds and a spacious greenhouse,” says Julie.

“The garden has been created from scratch and now boasts vibrant flower beds and different areas.”

The beautiful garden also has a potting shed, a boiler room and a garage.

Peaceful yet central location

In terms of location, Mayne Road is ideally located just 10 minutes from the centre of Elgin where there is an array of amenities and leisure facilities while there are wonderful countryside walks on the doorstep.

Although sad to be leaving their fantastic home, the couple are happy in the knowledge that it will bring the next owners so much joy.

“We feel it is the right time for the next chapter and I hope to find a property where I can create another new garden,” says Julie.

Mayne Road, Elgin, is on the market for offers over £455,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Deena Aranci at Compass Estates on 07486 083952 or 01343 357575 or check out the website compassestates.uk