Scottish beauty spots in top 10 UK off-grid destinations

Scotland’s Highland Perthshire and the Fife coast feature in the top 10 list for UK off-grid getaways accessible by car.

For drivers seeking a break with idyllic scenery, peace and quiet and low traffic, motoring experts at Perrys have just the thing to help you find your perfect spot.

Their new online tool – Off-Grid Staycation Spots – showcases 26 of the UK’s most secluded spots featuring an off-grid rating out of 10 based on population size, mobile signal strength and proximity to nearby towns, cities and train stations.

Each location also offers a nearby hidden gem to visit, as well as information on local stays. Killin takes third spot with an off-grid rating of 9/10 and features the Falls of Dochart as its hidden gem, with the Courie Inn for accommodation.

Close on its heels at number seven is the beautiful coastal town of Crail in Fife. Its not-so-hidden gem is its picturesque harbour and Sauchope Links Park for accommodation.

The launch of online tool follows a new study which found that half of UK adults are planning a UK staycation within the next six months, with over three fifths saying they’d be willing to travel up to four hours away from home to enjoy a UK-based staycation

To find out more information on each location, simply to click a pin on the map, or scroll down to the advice centre for tips on how to ensure your car is long-distance ready, driving in adverse weather and what to pack for a road trip.