Saturday, July 17th 2021
Lifestyle / Motors

SPONSORED: Why buying a Subaru in Scotland may be the best decision you make

By Sponsored Content
July 16, 2021, 2:51 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 3:04 pm
Subaru in Scotland woodand
Sponsored Content

Why should you consider checking out the Subarus for sale in your local Scottish garage?

Well, with Scotland’s range of terrain and gorgeous views to be admired, the type of car you drive can have a massive impact on the quality of your journeys.

And the versatility, safety and comfort of Subarus makes them ideal for any Caledonian road trip – long or short.

We spoke to the experts at C&M McDonald garage in Kintore to find out why a Subarus are becoming one of the most sought after car brands in the country.

staff at C & M McDonald garage
C & M McDonald experts, Charles McDonald, Jordan Tait, Alan Innes, Martin McDonald, and Maxwell McDonald

1. Subaru are committed to safety

Safety is at the forefront of Subaru engineer’s minds, which is why they designed ‘Eyesight’. EyeSight driver assist technology comes as standard with all the latest subarus, features Adaptive Cruise Control and Pre-collision Braking, and acts like a second pair of eyes on the road – to help keep the driver informed and safe.

2. They offer symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive as standard

All-wheel drive is offered as an option on many vehicles, however, it’s a standard feature on all Subarus (apart from the BRZ sports car). Subarus’ symmetrical AWD isn’t adapted from a two wheel drive system. The advantages of this unique design include; prevention of torque steer during heavy acceleration, linear power application to all wheels, and maximised traction to reduce sliding on poor road conditions.

3. Subarus are synonymous with convenience and comfort

Subarus are well-renowned for their convenient features, comfortable drive, and stunning finish. Every model comes with lots of great features such as heated seats, sensors and cameras, smart storage, and Sat Nav to name a few. The materials used by Subaru are high quality which help to make driving one a great experience.

Subaru driving through water
Subarus are extremely versatile and suitable for a range of terrain

4. Their versatility

Subaru’s are extremely versatile which makes them appealing to lots of different types of drivers. Whether you live in a city, a town, or in the country, there’s a Subaru that’s right for you.

5. It’s hard to name a more reliable car brand

Subarus are built to last. 97% of Subaru’s sold 10 years ago remain on the road, quite a staggering stat when you consider that many of them are used as workhorses and for off-road adventures.

C&M McDonald are a new franchise of Subaru located in Kintore near Aberdeen. For further information on the Subaru product range at the garage, call 01467 634890.

