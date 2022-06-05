North-east leading way in modern vehicle technician training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east leading way in modern vehicle technician training

By Felicity Donohoe
June 5, 2022, 6:00 am
John Clark has launched its latest apprenticeship recruitment drive.
As drivers make the switch from petrol and diesel to hybrid and EV, one motoring group is helping produce the next generation of technicians who will keep modern cars on the road and on the move.

The John Clark Motor Group has launched its latest apprenticeship recruitment drive and is hoping to see roles filled across the group including vehicle technicians, parts advisors, paint and body shop workers, and IT and digital, amongst other roles.

Typically, John Clark’s recruits 40-60 apprentices each year, all of whom go into full time employment.

The major driver on apprenticeships is the changing skills and changing technology.

The intensive three-year training programme is run in conjunction with Bosch Training Eurocentral, a centre of excellence for the “connected workshop”. It also has a dedicated John Clark workshop, designed to ensure that the motor group is producing technicians that have the skills to meet the requirements of EV maintenance and self-driving cars.

Apprentices benefit from a week with the Outward Bound Trust at Loch Eil where they learn teamwork and communications skills. And with such a comprehensive training package, John Clark expects around 800 applications for the 40 light vehicle technician roles alone.

Head of learning and development Colin McAllister said: “The major driver on apprenticeships is the changing skills and changing technology.

“We have EVs and automated driver assistance systems now, and so we are recruiting apprentices who have good physics and computing backgrounds. We’re looking for people who have good analytical minds.”

Ultimately, though, the apprenticeships are about “matching that person’s skills and talents to a role that gives them fulfilment and career progression,” adds Colin.

Despite the move to EV and driverless cars, Colin says that the many young applicants still  have an interest in internal combustion engine vehicles, and even motor racing.

“They’re got such a passion for it,” says Colin. “They’ll get the maths result, they’ll get  themselves qualified, they know that’s what they really want to do.”

Three-times nominated as Skills Development Scotland apprenticeship diversity champions, John Clark is committed to inclusion, Colin adds, as well meeting the demand for modern motoring – and the future certainly looks bright for the next generation of vehicle techs.

“Technicians are the most sought after role in the car industry UK-wide,” says Colin. “We’re dedicated to taking on apprentices and making sure we grow that skills pool.”

