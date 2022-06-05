Festivalgoers fill their boots with local produce as Taste of Grampian makes a welcome return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east food and drink fans came out in force yesterday to support Taste of Grampian (TOG) as it made its welcome return after three years.

More than 5,500 people visited P&J Live in Aberdeen to attend sold-out celebrity demonstrations and tuck into and purchase produce from more than 150 exhibitors.

Celebrity chefs James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers wowed audiences at their packed events and the duo were swarmed by festivalgoers keen to get a selfie when they visited stallholders.

The duo’s book signing queues were packed, too, but it was James’ quick thinking in his first demonstration that really took guests by surprise.

After failing to locate a rolling pin, the chef improvised after a woman came to the rescue and offered up her walking stick for him to spin hot sugar over. She was delighted to receive his apron at the end of the show as a thank you.

Impromptu cooking equipment

James cooked up a multitude of different dishes across his three shows while Si King stuck to his beef salad and pork meatballs with chips and curry sauce.

Dave Myers had a recorded a special video message for fans following his announcement that he wouldn’t be able to attend with Si due to health problems.

James said: “It’s so much different to what it was before. The only way you’re going to grow is to expand and to have a new vision because you can almost outgrow a location.

“You’ve got a great festival here and I think this is probably the best location because it allows you to grow. The last time I was here I picked up three or four different suppliers I now use for the restaurants, and, I brought the weather with me.”

Si also had a great day at the event and was complimentary of its new location.

He added: “It’s like minded people, everybody getting together and celebrating what what the region has. I’ve got some great friends up here that I’ve had for 20 odd years and it’s just been nice to be back.

“There’s a particular atmosphere to Aberdeen. It’s the Granite City, isn’t it? Everybody’s just lovely. It’s the people that make a place.

“It has genuinely been lovely to be back. I’ve had a lot of fun with everyone.”

Many of the 150 plus vendors sold out with others experiencing queues most of the day.

From street food to producers samples, not to mention a variety of crafters, there was plenty on offer. The beer and gin gardens were also busy and the live music acts received rounds of applause.

The six local chefs also worked their magic on the specially made kitchens by local firm Laings and Cala.

Craig Wilson, Oyin Adekola, Ross Cochrane, Graham Mitchell, Kevin Dalglish and Peter Thompson all took to the stage and Oyin Adekola also took part in the TOG Bake Off competition.

Youngsters flocked to the Kids Zone where face painters, magicians and more kept children entertained.

Producer reaction

Aberdeen kombucha firm, Raw Culture, attended TOG for the first time. It started trading in August 2021 and is by Ashley Keenon and Chris Geary.

“It’s been great to get back to normality,” Ashley said. “It’s also great to have it in a new arena.

“The event has been very busy. We’ve probably sold around 500 or 600 units.

“We’ve loved meeting lots of new customers as well as returning faces, and would definitely return.”

Rupert Holden, of Kincardine Castle Kitchen, also spoke highly of the event.

He said: “I’ve attended one before at Thainstone. This one, at P&J Live, has been really good.”

And Dani Ceponaite, who is part of the team at Aberdeen’s Mad Potato, added: “The event has been a great way to showcase what we offer – our vegetable boxes.

“It’s been great seeing people really resonate with what we do and what we stand for. It’s made me feel proud of all the work we put into the business.”

Putting Scotland’s produce on the map

Representatives from the headline sponsor Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) were in attendance. Most of the meat used in the various demonstrations had been supplied by the body and local partners.

Sarah Millar, chief executive, added: “QMS is delighted to, once again, support as the main sponsor.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the impressive environmental and nutritional credentials of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

“For over 20 years, the event has showcased the wealth of fantastic local produce and, with the help of celebrity chefs, it presents an opportunity to not only demonstrate the versatility and taste of the Scotch brands, but boost the global reputation of Scotland as one of the most sustainable countries to produce red meat.”

The event is in association with Opportunity North East and ANM Group and other sponsors included Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, Brewdog, Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

Community Food Initiatives North East (Cfine) was the festival’s nominated charity this year.

Festivalgoers brought tins and cans of food with them to the event to help support the charity’s food banks.

Fiona Rae, chief executive, said: “The team are extremely proud that CFINE was chosen as the festival’s supported charity.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity to raise our profile and to showcase the work we do in the priority areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“It was great to engage with the public and also link with local food businesses to promote and highlight the positive ongoing journey towards sustainability, a key area of Cfine’s work.”

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Press and Journal, hosted multiple sessions in the Local Kitchen, interviewing chefs on the day.

He said: “It was fantastic to see so many people turn up in support of the event and the businesses who were in attendance.

“From the turnout, it is clear the local community is passionate about Taste of Grampian and I have really enjoyed seeing it make its return, as have many others.

“Not only were the celebrity chef demonstrations with James Martin and Si King from The Hairy Bikers packed out, but the chefs in the local kitchen were also a huge hit, as was the Kids Zone and entertainment.

“Working with our nominated charity Cfine this year has been incredibly rewarding and it is great to hear they have benefited from and enjoyed the event.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone back next year where we’ll do it all over again.”

