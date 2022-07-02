TS2 visit a Triumph for museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TS2 visit a Triumph for museum

By Felicity Donohoe
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 10:56 am
The Triumph TS2.
The Triumph TS2.

The iconic Triumph TS2 will make a pit stop at the Grampian Transport Museum on Monday as it completes its epic Round Britain Relay tour.

The TS2, the forerunner of the Triumph TR2, was the first right-hand drive Triumph sports car ever made and was originally hand-built in Coventry in 1953.

This special car, known as TS2 because of its chassis number, started life as as a demonstrator, followed by an extensive rally career, before finally settling for a quiet life in Northern Ireland.

It was then rescued by motoring journalist Keith Read and carefully restored by the TR Register Car Club.

Keith said: “On hearing it was for sale, I felt TS2 had to be saved. A lot of work was done but it ended up being stored in my garage for many years.

“My wife eventually said I had to do something with her and I’m delighted that the TR Register took it on.”

Royal Deeside Motor Show appearance

The TR2 on tour at Museum Square in Bristol.

The group is now taking the vintage vehicle on a UK tour visiting 53 local area TR Register Groups, where members and enthusiasts will get to spend time with the historic car before passing on to the next group.

Museum offers wheel deal to mini motorists with Junior Driving School

Grampian TR Register group representative Alan Gibb said: “We are very excited to have TS2 visit us this weekend.

“It will make an appearance at the Royal Deeside Motor Show tomorrow before being on display at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford, on Monday.”

This is such an exciting opportunity to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us

The TS2 will be joined by a number of locally-owned Triumph TR2s for a photo opportunity in front of the museum.

Track the TS2 tour progress here.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us.

“A photo of TS2 on the museum concourse flanked by locally owned ‘sibling’ TR2s will be something very special, and we are delighted to welcome the TR Register to Alford.”

The TS2 was followed by the factory assembly of the iconic TR2, which launched in 1953 and took the world by storm when it offered motoring enthusiasts a small, potent, rugged and reliable sports car that could reach speeds of 100mph.

The Triumph TS2 will be available to see and photograph at The Royal Deeside Motor Show tomorrow and at Grampian Transport Museum from 10am-2pm on Monday July 4.

The museum is open 10am-5pm, seven days a week during July and August. For details and bookings go to gtm.org.uk

Off the beaten track in magnificent machines





