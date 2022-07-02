TS2 visit a Triumph for museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic Triumph TS2 will make a pit stop at the Grampian Transport Museum on Monday as it completes its epic Round Britain Relay tour.

The TS2, the forerunner of the Triumph TR2, was the first right-hand drive Triumph sports car ever made and was originally hand-built in Coventry in 1953.

This special car, known as TS2 because of its chassis number, started life as as a demonstrator, followed by an extensive rally career, before finally settling for a quiet life in Northern Ireland.

It was then rescued by motoring journalist Keith Read and carefully restored by the TR Register Car Club.

Keith said: “On hearing it was for sale, I felt TS2 had to be saved. A lot of work was done but it ended up being stored in my garage for many years.

“My wife eventually said I had to do something with her and I’m delighted that the TR Register took it on.”

Royal Deeside Motor Show appearance

The group is now taking the vintage vehicle on a UK tour visiting 53 local area TR Register Groups, where members and enthusiasts will get to spend time with the historic car before passing on to the next group.

Grampian TR Register group representative Alan Gibb said: “We are very excited to have TS2 visit us this weekend.

“It will make an appearance at the Royal Deeside Motor Show tomorrow before being on display at Grampian Transport Museum, Alford, on Monday.”

This is such an exciting opportunity to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us

The TS2 will be joined by a number of locally-owned Triumph TR2s for a photo opportunity in front of the museum.

Track the TS2 tour progress here.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to have a piece of living British motoring history visit us.

“A photo of TS2 on the museum concourse flanked by locally owned ‘sibling’ TR2s will be something very special, and we are delighted to welcome the TR Register to Alford.”

The TS2 was followed by the factory assembly of the iconic TR2, which launched in 1953 and took the world by storm when it offered motoring enthusiasts a small, potent, rugged and reliable sports car that could reach speeds of 100mph.

The Triumph TS2 will be available to see and photograph at The Royal Deeside Motor Show tomorrow and at Grampian Transport Museum from 10am-2pm on Monday July 4.

The museum is open 10am-5pm, seven days a week during July and August. For details and bookings go to gtm.org.uk