Lifestyle Motors

Royal Deeside Motor Show in carbon offset drive

By Felicity Donohoe
June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

This year’s Royal Deeside Motor Show returns next weekend and is keeping things carbon neutral by teaming up with Ecologi to offset all visitors’ carbon emissions.

Keeping emissions down is front of mind as the UK’s car industry embarks on the road to 2030 targets, and recognising this, The Royal Deeside Motor Show is working with Ecologi – an environmental organisation that helps people and business become climate positive.

Kincardine Castle. Kincardine O’Neil, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Etiom Events.

Showgoers who want to reduce their carbon emissions will be able to contribute towards neutralising their carbon emissions on arrival to the show by simply opting into the donation platform when purchasing tickets, via the link below or by scanning the QR code on arrival.

Reducing emissions is very much at the heart of the motor industry

In return, Ecologi will donate to environmental projects, ranging from afforestation to renewable energy and emerging technology. All the schemes are UN-approved projects across the globe.

Adam Simpson, operations manager at Etiom, the show’s promoter, said: “Reducing emissions is very much at the heart of the motor industry at the moment and the rapid advancement of technology is making our cars cleaner, more efficient and far better for the environment.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the weekend event at Kincardine Castle. Pic by Chris Sumner.

“As a responsible company, Etiom recognises that any large event will have a carbon emissions impact, so the opportunity to work with Ecologi to neutralise that is a strong indication of how we are working with the car industry that we know and love to help it achieve its own goals, while helping the environment ourselves.”

To find out more, visit etiom.co.uk/royal-deeside-motor-show/

