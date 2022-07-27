Knockhill circuit celebrates 30 years of British Touring Car Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Knockhill circuit celebrates 30 years of British Touring Car Championship

By Alan Douglas
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gordon Shedden.
This weekend promises to be special for motor racing fans as Knockhill circuit celebrates 30 years of the British Touring Car Championship.

The 30-round competition has featured Knockhill as one of its 10 circuits continuously since 1992 and fans have contributed photographs from over the years and they will feature in the programme for the 2022 event which takes place over Saturday and Sunday.

Advance ticket sales suggest there could be a record crowd with around 16,000 enthusiasts gathering at the circuit over the weekend to watch the 29 drivers battle it out over three separate races with a total of 72 laps.

Family members Rory and Gordon will go head to head

Rory Butcher.

As well as the top drivers in the UK and some of the most competitive teams and cars, this year there are no fewer than four Scots in the line-up.

Leading the points is Rory Butcher, who’ll be glad to be back at his home circuit in his Toyota Corolla GR Sport, along with brother-in-law Gordon Shedden who is lying only five points behind him in the championship standings in his Honda Civic Type R.

Further down the table are Midlothian’s Aiden Moffat and 19-year-old Dexter Patterson from Glasgow who’ll be aiming to score valuable points in their Infiniti Q50s for the Livingston-based Laser Tools Racing team.

For the first time, fans will be able to see how the drivers use the hybrid electric boost which was introduced this year to replace the former ballast handicap system.

Rory’s Toyota.

Drivers are allowed up to 15 seconds of the 30 hp boost in each lap so they have to decide when they call on it, for the best advantage to defend or attack, although the hybrid element can be a bit of a distraction, says Rory Butcher.

“You have to be strategic because when it’s gone there’s no more available,” he says. “It would be good to have even more extra power and that would certainly spice things up.”

Joys of driving the home circuit

Gordon and Rory  will go head to head in the British Touring Car Championship at Knockhill.

This year has seen Rory racing even closer to brother-in-law Shedden.

“It’s always a bit weird racing door-to-door with him and sometimes I wonder if we’ll be speaking to each other at the end of the race.

“It’s a unique experience to race alongside another family member but whatever happens, we always have Christmas dinner together.”

Rory’s father, Derek, established Knockhill many years ago and it has always been part of his life.

I do get an extra spring in my step in front of the Scottish crowd

“It’s great to race at Knockhill and get to sleep in my own bed before the race. The home support is massive and it’s wonderful walking through the paddock and getting patted on the back by well-wishers,” he says.

“It always amuses me when the other drivers complain about having to travel up here for the Scottish round but the four Scots have to travel long distances to all the other circuits the rest of the time.”

Gordon’s car.

Gordon Shedden is married to Rory’s sister Jillian, who is managing director of Knockhill, and he also knows the circuit like the back of his hand. But that doesn’t give him any great advantage over the other drivers, he says.

“Every professional racing driver knows every circuit but I do get an extra spring in my step in front of the Scottish crowd.

“Of course, I mix with Rory on the track all the time but we’re racing for ourselves and our teams who work hard to get the results. Rory may look baby-faced but he is very experienced.”

Support races promise some action

Jillian Shedden.

As well as the touring car action, there are support races featuring several Scottish drivers in the Mini Challenge while 15-year-old Oliver Stewart from Beauly will be competing in a single-seater racing car in F4.

In his first year, he has attracted a lot of attention and support from Scottish business and has been having training sessions at Knockhill.

There are practice sessions and qualifying for all the classes on Saturday with the first race on Sunday just after 9 o’clock.

There will also be live TV coverage on ITV4 throughout the day and for the first time on STV for three hours in the afternoon.

