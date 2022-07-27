Garioch’s Andrew McWatt gets backing from brother – and fellow judoka – Stuart McWatt after late Commonwealth Games call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Garioch’s Andrew McWatt gets backing from brother – and fellow judoka – Stuart McWatt after late Commonwealth Games call-up

By Jamie Durent
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Garioch judoka Andrew McWatt. Picture by Judo Scotland
Garioch judoka Andrew McWatt has had some handy advice on his late Commonwealth Games call-up – from his brother and fellow athlete Stuart.

Andrew was a last-minute addition to the Team Scotland squad this week, getting the nod to compete in the 100kg category at Birmingham 2022 after Chris Sherrington was unable to recover in time from ACL surgery.

Stuart had hoped to compete at the Games himself, but he damaged his cruciate ligament for the third time earlier this year. Instead, he will find himself on commentary duties during the judo, but will get some time off to watch his younger brother fight.

It promises to be a special moment for the McWatt family, with their father Stuart senior and youngest sibling Ross – himself a talented judoka – also making it to Birmingham to watch.

Garioch judoka Stuart McWatt, right
“It’s really good for Andrew to be selected,” said Stuart. “It’s a good opportunity for him and there’s no pressure, as it’s his first multi-sport event.

“When he showed me all the kit, I was a bit jealous, but I will be fully supporting him. I’m working for British Judo during the Games so I will be there.

“I told him that, because it was a last-minute selection, he could just go and fight and enjoy the athletes’ village. There’s not many opportunities to do things like this, to fight for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“My dad is coming down with Judo Scotland and it will be good for Andrew to have him in the crowd. Our youngest brother Ross fought in the Cadet Europeans a few weeks ago and has been down training with us, too.”

Andrew has picked up two seventh-placed finishes this year in European Cup events, in Sarajevo and Dubrovnik respectively. The judo will take place at the Coventry Arena from August 1-3.

Stuart is currently recovering from his third ACL operation, with a targeted return of early 2023. He had only returned to competition in February after shoulder surgery.

He has undergone a unique procedure to repair the knee again and it has not diminished his ambitions of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

“I had surgery about eight weeks ago,” added Stuart. “This time they couldn’t use a hamstring graft, as they had done that before. So now I have a donor ligament in my knee.

“It happened at a competition in February. The boy has turned in against me and I felt my knee pop. I carried on fighting a few more competitions before we realised the extent of it.

“Rehab is boring, put it that way. I’m hoping to be back competing by the start of next year. I’ve been through it a few times now and you just crack on.

“I’ve got Paris in my sights and I’ll do everything to try qualify for that. I’ll still have a year’s qualification period and I’ll go hell for leather at it and see what happens.”

