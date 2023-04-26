Fifth generation Kia Sportage delivers on space and standard kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifth generation Kia Sportage delivers on space and standard kit

The new Kia Sportage is a much better looking car than its predecessor and has real presence.

By Jack McKeown
The new Kia Sportage
The new Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is one of the most popular family SUVs, and with good reason.

It’s roomy, good to drive, well kitted out and has a class leading seven-year, 100,000 mile warranty.

The Sportage has been around since the 1990s but early versions of the car had little to recommend them apart from their low price.

It was only when the excellent third generation was launched in 2010 that the Kia Sportage became a real contender.

Fifth generation improvements

Since then it’s continued to get better and better. The fourth generation was a step forward in terms of technology and refinement, but had divisive looks.

Last year saw the fifth generation model arrive in the UK. With boomerang style LED lights and a sharp “tiger nose” grille it is a much better looking car than its predecessor and has real presence.

Kia offers the Sportage with a 1.6 litre petrol engine that can be had with mild hybrid or full hybrid electrical assistance. There’s also a 1.6 litre diesel as well as a plug-in hybrid that can cover 43 miles on battery power.

Prices start at a little over £28,000 and top out just past the £45,000 mark. The Sportage is available in basic 2 trim level, or (in ascending order) GT Line, 3, 4, and top of the range GT Line S. Most models are front wheel drive but higher spec cars can be had in all-wheel drive if you need more traction.

Plenty of standard kit

Kia is known for offering more standard kit than most rivals, and even entry level cars sport 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights, dual zone climate control and parking sensors.

I spent a week with the 1.6 petrol model with front-wheel drive in 3 trim level which occupies a nice sweet spot in the range. At £32,000 it’s at the lower end of the Sportage price spectrum but it has most of the standard kit you could want.

My manual transmission car came with electric seats in the front, keyless entry and start-up and a reversing camera. It also had heated seats in the front and rear and a heated steering wheel – making it a blessing on cold Scottish mornings.

Good looks – inside and out

The Sportage’s interior looks as good as its exterior. From 3 trim level onwards you get a pair of 12.3in screens that swoop across the central console and dashboard. They look terrific and display information in a clear, easy to use fashion.

The only bugbear is the control bar below the touchscreen. This operates either the volume control for the stereo or the heating system but not both at the same time. You need to toggle between them, which is a nuisance when you want to quickly change temperature or adjust the fan speed while driving.

Large boot capacity

Space in the front and back is good and the Sportage has room for five passengers. At 591 litres the boot is one of the biggest in its class, offering more than 100 litres greater capacity than a Ford Kuga or Nissan Qashqai.

During my time with the Sportage I ranged from Dundee to Edinburgh and into Aberdeenshire. The 1.6 litre petrol unit develops 148bhp and completes the 0-62mph sprint in around 10 seconds.

Few of its competitors offer as much standard kit for the money or look as good inside or out

It’s a smooth and quiet powertrain that goes about its business without any fuss. Under normal loads it has plenty of power but with four passengers and a fully laden boot it does start to struggle up steep hills.

Those who need more pulling power should look at the diesel or plug-in hybrid versions.

Ride quality is good and the suspension soaks up bumps very nicely. It corners well enough but isn’t as dynamic as a Seat Ateca.

Wind and road noise are kept reasonably well in check but both the Mazda CX-5 and Volvo XC40 are noticeably more refined, with whisper-quiet cabins even at motorway speeds.

The Sportage may not be the very best in class when it comes to refinement or driving dynamics but it’s close enough to hold its head up high against its rivals.

It also steals a march when it comes to value for money. Few of its competitors offer as much standard kit for the money or look as good inside or out. And none of them offer a seven-year warranty.

The Facts

Model: Kia Sportage

Price: £32,000

0-62mph: 9.9 seconds

Top speed: 113mph

Economy: 41.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 154g/km

Gallery

 

