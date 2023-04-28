Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care

Research shows bank holidays see an increase in serious crashes, with those involved 16% more likely to die or be seriously injured.

By Felicity Donohoe
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Drivers are being urged to make safety a priority at two upcoming bank holiday weekends.

Research shows those in crashes on bank holidays are 16% more likely to die or be seriously injured than other crash victims. The call comes as last year’s Early May Bank Holiday saw 193 serious or fatal crashes in total (Saturday-Monday), an average of 64.33 serious or fatal crashes a day.

This compared to an average of 61.04 fatal or serious crashes on general weekend days in the first half of 2022.

Those most at risk of death or serious injury on public holidays were on rural roads, driving at night, and male

Although similar data is not available for the last Coronation, there is some evidence more irregular bank holidays are more dangerous for drivers. Casualties on the Queen’s 2002 Golden Jubilee were 39% more likely involve death or serious injury.

International research also suggests “festival” days are associated with higher rates of drink driving and motorcycle riders not wearing helmets.

Those most at risk of death or serious injury on public holidays were on rural roads, driving at night, and male.

Head of road safety at dashcam firm Nextbase Bryn Brooker said: “Bank holiday weekends are a fantastic opportunity for Brits to relax and catch up with their loved ones.

“But for too many families this time of joy ends in tragedy on our roads. We’re concerned that these two upcoming weekends could be even worse than usual as so many people are putting off essential maintenance of their vehicles.

“Ahead of these bank holiday weekends please take a few minutes to make sure you and your car are ready for any driving you may undertake.”

Steps to take before setting off in your car this weekend:

Check your car’s roadworthiness

“If you haven’t driven in a while – or even if you have – take a few minutes to make sure your car is in good working order,” said Mr Brooker. “This means checking your brakes, lights, oil level, and tyre tread.”

Check your own roadworthiness

“A lot of people have a few drinks on long weekends. If you’re drinking or taking anything else, do not get behind the wheel. It’s that simple.”

What to bring on a long drive

“Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone in case something goes wrong and you need to call for help. And make sure any children in the car have something to distract them – so they don’t end up distracting you from the road.

Mr Brooker said: “A dash cam will make sure that if anything does go wrong, it’s clear exactly what happened and who is at fault.”

Check traffic and weather conditions

He added: “Bank holidays can result in serious congestion and changes to the road layout. Check before starting your drive if a major road might be closed on the way, especially if there’s been some bad weather.”

For details go to: traffic.gov.scot and for travel down south see trafficengland.com

For weather updates: metoffice.gov.uk

