Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being urged to make safety a priority at two upcoming bank holiday weekends.

Research shows those in crashes on bank holidays are 16% more likely to die or be seriously injured than other crash victims. The call comes as last year’s Early May Bank Holiday saw 193 serious or fatal crashes in total (Saturday-Monday), an average of 64.33 serious or fatal crashes a day.

This compared to an average of 61.04 fatal or serious crashes on general weekend days in the first half of 2022.

Those most at risk of death or serious injury on public holidays were on rural roads, driving at night, and male

Although similar data is not available for the last Coronation, there is some evidence more irregular bank holidays are more dangerous for drivers. Casualties on the Queen’s 2002 Golden Jubilee were 39% more likely involve death or serious injury.

International research also suggests “festival” days are associated with higher rates of drink driving and motorcycle riders not wearing helmets.

Those most at risk of death or serious injury on public holidays were on rural roads, driving at night, and male.

Head of road safety at dashcam firm Nextbase Bryn Brooker said: “Bank holiday weekends are a fantastic opportunity for Brits to relax and catch up with their loved ones.

“But for too many families this time of joy ends in tragedy on our roads. We’re concerned that these two upcoming weekends could be even worse than usual as so many people are putting off essential maintenance of their vehicles.

“Ahead of these bank holiday weekends please take a few minutes to make sure you and your car are ready for any driving you may undertake.”

Weekend Events in Ayr ⚽ 🎧 🎵 Fri 28th April – Mon 1st May. Due to a number of events in Ayr across the weekend, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal on trunk routes & local routes. Plan your journey ahead and consider using public transport options!@southayrshire pic.twitter.com/vgdP6XgfGW — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 24, 2023

Steps to take before setting off in your car this weekend:

Check your car’s roadworthiness

“If you haven’t driven in a while – or even if you have – take a few minutes to make sure your car is in good working order,” said Mr Brooker. “This means checking your brakes, lights, oil level, and tyre tread.”

Check your own roadworthiness

“A lot of people have a few drinks on long weekends. If you’re drinking or taking anything else, do not get behind the wheel. It’s that simple.”

What to bring on a long drive

“Make sure you have a fully charged mobile phone in case something goes wrong and you need to call for help. And make sure any children in the car have something to distract them – so they don’t end up distracting you from the road.

Mr Brooker said: “A dash cam will make sure that if anything does go wrong, it’s clear exactly what happened and who is at fault.”

Check traffic and weather conditions

He added: “Bank holidays can result in serious congestion and changes to the road layout. Check before starting your drive if a major road might be closed on the way, especially if there’s been some bad weather.”

For details go to: traffic.gov.scot and for travel down south see trafficengland.com

For weather updates: metoffice.gov.uk