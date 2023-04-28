Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen’s tremendous Tivoli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen’s tremendous Tivoli

A cracker of a memory had two wifies giggling like the six-year-olds they once were.

Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

Cue Frankie Valli’s Oh, What A Night.

The ups and doons of two wifies on a rare Saturday night oot. Taking a totter doon memory lane, to the Tivoli, where we were on stage together 70 years ago. Members of Babs Wilson’s dancers, with shows there every Easter until we graduated to HMT.

The nostalgic wrinklies started at the Station Hotel for a meal that used to be a major treat in those days – high tea. Is there onything to beat it? Main course, toast, tea, scones and jam, then funcy pieces. Gut-bustin’ nectar of the gods. Well done to the Station; good food, waitresses superb, but need more of them.

Into the superbly refurbished Tivoli. Tears in oor een when we could almost see our two sets of prood parents in the stalls, applauding their wee quines.

Then, that cracker of a memory which had us giggling like the six-year-olds we were. The big Scottish scene when we all trooped on to do our various Highland dances, me halfway up an embankment of supposed green grass, her in star position right at the top of the hill.

We let fly into some frenetic Heelan’ flings when, suddenly, from the corner of my eye, I spied her going down, down, never to come up, up again. In hindsight, it was exactly that moment in the Comic Relief Amarillo song, when Ronnie Corbett hiters off the moving treadmill and disappears.

As we heaved with laughter at the memory, sez she: “It actually could have been serious. The top of the hill just smashed and I plunged down under the stage, left with a huge gash in my leg.” All I could do was snort.

We were there for the excellent Voices Of Swing show, although I suspect the audience hadn’t expected my pal’s voice to be part of it. Me rummaging in my bag for something, she shouts above the music: “Manage?” Sadly, it was uttered half a beat after the dramatic, sudden end to a ballad. Spik aboot affronted. Sorry, folks.

Locked ootski

In the taxi home, we congratulated oorsellies on how our super evening had gone to plan. As I fished aboot for my credit card, I suddenly got that adrenalin rush of fear. It all came back to me; I’d changed my handbag before comin’ oot, but hadn’t taken my key.

However, thanks to locking masellie ootski a few weeks ago, I’d heeded urgings my from my frustrated kids and given a spare one to my neighbour next door. Relief!

It was only 10.30pm, hopefully not too late to disturb. Texted him. No response. Phoned. Nuh. Whole house must be asleep.

Nothing for it but to divert taxi up to my quine’s place for her key. She wisnae that amused. Nor, indeed, was my granddaughter in her red babydoll pyjamas who, when she appeared at the door, I mistook for her little brother in his Dons strip and scraiked: “Good luck for tomorrow!” Oh, what a night.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation