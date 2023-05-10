MX-5 owners showcase stunning sports cars at Scottish Spring Rally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of drivers from across the UK enjoyed a road trip to East Fortune to enjoy the Mazda MX-5 Owners Club Spring Rally on Sunday.

The members of the MX-5 Owners Club members beat the bad weather to welcome a dry day – and even sunshine! – with the National Museum of Flight as the perfect backdrop to the event.

Some stunning vehicles in the Show and Shine competition showcased the finest aspects of the world’s biggest selling sports car, celebrating everything from the MK1 to the MK4, modified and unmodified.

Cars and proud owners of all ages made their way from as far as the south of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and – of course – members from the Grampian Area of the Club who regularly meet for social events and group drives around the region.

In addition to trade stands from parts providers Autolink, Lancaster Insurance (supporting Prostate UK) and MX-5 merchandise stalls, visitors also had the opportunity to take a look around Concorde, enjoy conservation hangar tours and learn more about military aviation.

Grampian club member Kevin McCormick said: “It was a wonderful day and great to see such a good turnout from all over the UK. Owners are very proud of their vehicles and it really showed in the super array of cars we had on the day.

“The organisers did a great job and we hope to have more events in Scotland in the future.”

Find out more about the MX-5 Owners Club and how to get involved at the club’s website mx5oc.co.uk or facebook.com/mx5oc