‘Wowzers’ – new farmers’ market in Aberdeen a big hit

A new monthly farmers’ market in Aberdeen has been hailed as a great success by the woman who helped organised it and suppliers who came along.

The first West End Farmers’ Market took place just outside a cafe, Cognito at the Cross, on Albyn Place.

Cafe owner Nicky Turnbull aimed to bring “something really special” to the west end.

She was thrilled by the response to Sunday’s event, which she organised in partnership with Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

All proceeds are being donated to Queen’s Cross Church and the community council.

They will go towards Christmas lights, plant boxes and other ideas for improving the neighbourhood.

Suppliers from across the north-east took part in the market.

‘Flabbergasted’

Ms Turnbull said stall holders were “truly flabbergasted” at how successful it was.

“All have booked to return,” she said, adding: “We look forward to growing this market month by month.”

The market will be held on the first Sunday of every month, so the next is on June 4 from 10am-1pm.

Social media comments were full of praise for the inaugural event.

Queen’s Cross Church said: “Thank you to all the local producers that participated in it and to all the public braving this miserable weather to visit the market.

“It was great to see such a busy morning at the heart of the west end. Big thanks to Cognito at the Cross and Queen’s Cross & Harlaw Community Council for organising it.”

A message on the market’s official Facebook page said: “Wowzers, we asked for support and you did not disappoint.

“Even with the dreich weather, you came in your droves.

“It was so busy that a lot of our stalllholders sold out very quickly.

“So, apologies to all who were disappointed- you’ll need to come earlier next month.”

Artisan nut butter seller Hungry Squirrel said: it was a “fantastic” day, despite the rain.

Granite City Fish said: “Incredible support from all that came. We were blown away with it.

“Will definitely be back next month – thank you everyone that supported all us stall holders.”

Rosa’s Sicilian Food and Pastries added: “It was really fantastic to be sold out in an hour.”

Speaking later to The Press and Journal, Rosa Magri, of Aberdeen-based Rosa’s said: “I’m still confused about what happened – I didn’t expect such a participation of people.

“The market was organised with such simplicity, and the fact it was held on a Sunday and in the city meant it was a winning bet.

‘Really fantastic to be sold out in an hour’

“I was so pleased and excited to see people queuing up at my stall because they were curious about my Sicilian food.”

Allan Smith of Snochery Jock’s, a Kintore-based supplier of baked items, said: ” We had a fantastic day, despite the near constant drizzle.

“Right from the start the market was busy and it kept up the whole time, so much so that – like a few other stallholders – we sold out completely long before the end.

“The people we met were brilliant and there was such a good vibe.

“Locals were genuinely pleased to have this market being held on their doorstep.

“The organisers did a fantastic job in letting people know about it, and the support from the community was unbelievable. I think everyone was delighted with how it went.”

Happy customers included Deirdre O’Donnell, who said: “It was a great event, with a good diverse range of suppliers.”

Fellow shopper Sarah Scott added: “Lovely atmosphere and great range of food.”