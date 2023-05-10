‘Wowzers’ – new farmers’ market in Aberdeen a big hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wowzers’ – new farmers’ market in Aberdeen a big hit

Rain failed to stop people visiting in their droves

By Keith Findlay
Rosa Magri
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson

A new monthly farmers’ market in Aberdeen has been hailed as a great success by the woman who helped organised it and suppliers who came along.

The first West End Farmers’ Market took place just outside a cafe, Cognito at the Cross, on Albyn Place.

Cafe owner Nicky Turnbull aimed to bring “something really special” to the west end.

She was thrilled by the response to Sunday’s event, which she organised in partnership with Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council.

l-r Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator for Queen's Cross Event Spaces
l-r Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator for Queen’s Cross Event Spaces. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

All proceeds are being donated to Queen’s Cross Church and the community council.

They will go towards Christmas lights, plant boxes and other ideas for improving the neighbourhood.

Suppliers from across the north-east took part in the market.

‘Flabbergasted’

Ms Turnbull said stall holders were “truly flabbergasted” at how successful it was.

“All have booked to return,” she said, adding: “We look forward to growing this market month by month.”

The market will be held on the first Sunday of every month, so the next is on June 4 from 10am-1pm.

Social media comments were full of praise for the inaugural event.

A huge THANK YOU for this opportunity you gave me, it was really fantastic to be SOLD OUT in an hour🎉 thank you very much everyone😍🇮🇹

Posted by Rosa's Sicilian food and pastries on Sunday, 7 May 2023

Queen’s Cross Church said: “Thank you to all the local producers that participated in it and to all the public braving this miserable weather to visit the market.

“It was great to see such a busy morning at the heart of the west end. Big thanks to Cognito at the Cross and Queen’s Cross & Harlaw Community Council for organising it.”

A message on the market’s official Facebook page said: “Wowzers, we asked for support and you did not disappoint.

“Even with the dreich weather, you came in your droves.

“It was so busy that a lot of our stalllholders sold out very quickly.

“So, apologies to all who were disappointed- you’ll need to come earlier next month.”

Produce from Rosa's Sicilian Food and Pastries
Produce from Rosa’s Sicilian Food and Pastries. Image: Rosa Magri

Artisan nut butter seller Hungry Squirrel said: it was a “fantastic” day, despite the rain.

Granite City Fish said: “Incredible support from all that came. We were blown away with it.

“Will definitely be back next month – thank you everyone that supported all us stall holders.”

Rosa’s Sicilian Food and Pastries added:  “It was really fantastic to be sold out in an hour.”

Speaking later to The Press and Journal, Rosa Magri, of Aberdeen-based Rosa’s said: “I’m still confused about what happened – I didn’t expect such a participation of people.

“The market was organised with such simplicity, and the fact it was held on a Sunday and in the city meant it was a winning bet.

‘Really fantastic to be sold out in an hour’

“I was so pleased and excited to see people queuing up at my stall because they were curious about my Sicilian food.”

Allan Smith of Snochery Jock’s, a Kintore-based supplier of baked items, said: ” We had a fantastic day, despite the near constant drizzle.

“Right from the start the market was busy and it kept up the whole time, so much so that – like a few other stallholders – we sold out completely long before the end.

“The people we met were brilliant and there was such a good vibe.

Sandra and Allan Smith, of Snochery Jock’s. Image: Darrell Benns /DC Thomson

“Locals were genuinely pleased to have this market being held on their doorstep.

“The organisers did a fantastic job in letting people know about it, and the support from the community was unbelievable. I think everyone was delighted with how it went.”

Happy customers included Deirdre O’Donnell, who said: “It was a great event, with a good diverse range of suppliers.”

Fellow shopper Sarah Scott added: “Lovely atmosphere and great range of food.”

Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Rosa Magri was among staIl holders surprised by the success of the new farmers' market. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
[[title]]