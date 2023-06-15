Top tips for picking up the perfect SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top tips for picking up the perfect SUV

key points to consider when looking to buy an SUV.

By Jack Evans
Post Thumbnail

Despite the drive towards clean energy, small electric vehicles and green machines, there’s still an immense demand for SUVs.

These larger models are a common sight on the monthly list of best-sellers, with buyers flocking to these high-riding models because of their spacious cabins and confidence-inspiring driving style.

But if you’ve been thinking about getting an SUV, what should you consider before handing over a large chunk of your hard-earned cash? We’ve put together a few points to keep in mind to help you narrow down your choice.

Do I need an SUV?

Image: Land Rover

It might sound quite obvious, but establishing whether or not you really need an SUV is a great place to start. Though driving a larger vehicle is tempting for many people, you could be better served by a smaller, more efficient car.

Most – but not all – SUVs do bring a slight efficiency penalty over an equivalent hatchback or saloon, so it’s worth thinking about this before you buy.

What size?

The driving experience offers few thrills, but the T-Cross is perfectly pleasant from behind the wheel. Image: VW.

The SUV segment is broader than ever at present, which means you have plenty of options when it comes to sizes. At the smaller end of the market, some cars drift into the ‘crossover’ segment and occupy a similar space on the road to a ‘normal’ hatchback.

On the opposite end, larger models will require more effort and concentration to drive – particularly when it comes to parking. For example, Volkswagen’s compact T-Cross measures in at 4,235mm long, whereas its full-sized Touareg sits at 4,878mm.

Efficiency

The Q7 is fantastic on longer trips. Image: Audi.

Efficiency is definitely something to consider when you’re shopping in the SUV segment. Many manufacturers are leaning towards plug-in hybrid powertrains for SUVs lately, as they’re able to deliver zero-emissions driving over shorter distances to help boost efficiency overall.

If you’re only doing shorter trips – such as school runs or a relatively modest commute – then these models can really help as you’ll be able to do nearly all of your travel on electric-only power.

Towing capacity

The Discovery packs a huge towing capacity.

Many people rely on their SUVs to tow, so it’s a good idea to check out the capacity of any vehicle you’re thinking of opting for. A towing capacity dictates how much a car can tow legally.

A car needs to be able to bring along whatever you’re towing, whatever that has inside it, along with the car itself and its occupants and gear.

So if you’re planning on towing something larger such as a caravan or big boat, then you’ll need to ensure that any car you’re checking out is rated to tow the right amount of weight.

Electric or not?

Image: Skoda

There are plenty of SUVs in the electric market, too, which means you have  battery-powered option when it comes to high-riding models as well.

Many of the big companies actually started with the SUV bodystyle for their first electric vehicles, too, so there’s a good variety available.

Four-wheel-drive?

Rubicon trim is targeted at green lane users with a focus on practicality rather than creature comforts. Image: Jeep

It might feel like four-wheel-drive and SUVs go hand-in-hand, but there are plenty of models which only use two-wheel-drive instead. These can bring significant efficiency benefits, but at the detriment of outright traction – something you’ll not want to do without if you live in a snow-prone area.

Many SUVs have a more off-road-focused setup, such as the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender. Others, like the Skoda Kodiaq or Audi Q7, are primarily road-going vehicles.

