Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Woman who was cleared of finger-chop plot fined for trying to silence witness in her trial Deborah Donald was "naive" about the impact that pressuring a witness could have on the trial, her defence solicitor told the court. By David McPhee June 15 2023, 6.00am Share Woman who was cleared of finger-chop plot fined for trying to silence witness in her trial Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5844991/woman-who-was-cleared-of-finger-chop-plot-fined-for-trying-to-silence-witness-in-her-trial/ Copy Link Deborah Donald, also known as Leiper or Paton, was acquitted of conspiracy but did admit attempting to pervert the course of justice. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]