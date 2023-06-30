Packing smart for road trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Packing smart for road trips

Making the most of your car’s space can help cut the stress of long journeys

By Jack Evans
Post Thumbnail

There are few things more exciting than heading out on a big adventure in the car.

The promise of open roads, different scenery and a distant destination can all be very inviting, particularly during summertime when the weather is better.

But packing the car? That’s usually an altogether less palatable experience.

However, if you are heading out on a big trip this summer, check out a few tips and tricks to make that packing process easier. Let’s check them out.

Start with your least-needed items first

There’s nothing worse than stopping mid-journey to retrieve something, only to find that it’s at the very bottom of the boot. So have a little think about what you might need during your travels.

Keep things like foldable chairs and bedding lower down, so that you can keep the bits you might need in a more accessible place.

Up front, you’ll want to keep those much-needed items – like phone charging cables or sunglasses – close to hand, so keep them in the side pockets where you can easily grab them while on the go.

Load heavier items lower down

If you’re bringing along heavier items like barbecues or tent bags, then it’s a good idea to position them lower down in the car to help with weight distribution. Even if you put them on the boot floor it’s a good start.

Plus, by doing this, you won’t have to lug these heavyweight items up and over the rest of your kit when loading and unloading.

Roof box mounting and weight limits

Roof boxes are a popular way of expanding the load-carrying ability of your car and they come in all shapes and sizes too. With a variety of versions available, they fit pretty much every car on sale and there’s good reason why so many people opt for them.

If you’re planning on travelling with a roof box, then make sure it’s firmly attached using the manufacturer’s instructions.

It mustn’t extend beyond the dimensions of your car, while all vehicles come with a maximum roof loading weight so check the car’s handbook to make sure that you’re well within the limits.

Check that bike racks are correctly secured

It’s always nice to head out on two wheels when you’ve arrived at your destination, but bicycles aren’t known for being easy to transport. It’s why bike racks are a go-to option for many people as a way of bringing one along.

They need to be correctly mounted, however. If they’re at the back of the car they can’t block the number plate and they shouldn’t be overloaded, either. In fact, if a rack blocked the view of a licence plate, the driver could be hit with a fine of up to £5,000 and given penalty points, too.

You could use a roof-mounted rack to be doubly sure that you avoid this possibility, mind.

Check if your tyres need extra air

If you’re loading a lot of extra gear into your car, then it’s a good idea to double-check whether or not the tyres need additional pressure.

You can check this via the label inside the driver’s door. It’ll show the extra weight and how much the tyre pressures need to be adjusted.

 Changes in performance

When fully loaded, you might notice that your car reacts differently than usual. It’s something to bear in mind as, when carrying extra weight, a car’s braking distances will be longer than normal, while the handling might feel a little blunted.

You’ll also find that the engine will have to work harder to keep the car up to speed which will, in turn, have an impact on fuel economy. It’s all worth keeping in mind.

