Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service

Islanders are rejoicing following the return of ferry crossings to South Uist.

Lifeline services between Mallaig and Lochboisdale ground to a halt due to disruption across the network.

CalMac was forced to cancel services throughout June as MV Hebridean Isles and MV Finlaggan entered the dry dock in Troon.

Islanders in Lochboisdale staged protests condemning the move, calling for compensation to support struggling businesses.

Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated

Four weeks on, ferry bosses have announced that MV Finlaggan will return to service today – a day earlier than planned.

Its sister vessel MV Hebridean Isles will remain in the dry dock as its undergoes repairs.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, CalMac confirmed services between the two ports will be reinstated from today.

They wrote: “Due to the return of MV Finlaggan from overhaul to release MV Lord of the Isles, the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service will be reinstated from Friday, June 30, one day earlier than planned. The service will operate as timetabled.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive visited the community to listen to locals’ concerns.

Islanders accused CalMac of “robbing” businesses and communities of lifeline services placing strain on local trade and leaving some questioning their future on the islands.

Today’s announcement marks the end of a month-long spell of disruption for ferry customers.

✅GREEN #Mallaig #Oban #Lochboisdale 30Jun Due to the return of MV Finlaggan from overhaul to release MV Lord of the Isles, the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service will be reinstated from Friday 30th June, one day earlier than planned. The service will operate as timetabled. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) June 30, 2023

Mv Hebridean Isles entered the dry dock for emergency repairs following ongoing pitch control issues.

Its sister vessel MV Finlaggan was removed from service just days later, with CalMac bosses citing lengthy delays to its annual maintenance as the root cause.

Vessels from across the fleet were redeployed to fill in gaps, leaving crossings to Lochboisdale unmanned.

In an earlier statement, Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said they were “working hard” to return both vessels to service.