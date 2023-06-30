Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service

Islanders staged protests condemning the cancellation of services between Mallaig and Lochboisdale.

By Michelle Henderson
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Services to South Uist were cancelled after MV Hebridean Isles and its sister vessel MV Finlaggan entered the dry dock. Image: Shutterstock.

Islanders are rejoicing following the return of ferry crossings to South Uist.

Lifeline services between Mallaig and Lochboisdale ground to a halt due to disruption across the network.

CalMac was forced to cancel services throughout June as MV Hebridean Isles and MV Finlaggan entered the dry dock in Troon.

Islanders in Lochboisdale staged protests condemning the move, calling for compensation to support struggling businesses.

Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated

Four weeks on, ferry bosses have announced that MV Finlaggan will return to service today – a day earlier than planned.

Its sister vessel MV Hebridean Isles will remain in the dry dock as its undergoes repairs.

omes just weeks after Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive standing and smiling in front of a CalMac vessel.
The reinstatement of ferry services between Mallaig and Lochboisedale comes just weeks after Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive visited the community to listen to locals’ concerns. Image: CalMac

In a statement, posted on Twitter, CalMac confirmed services between the two ports will be reinstated from today.

They wrote: “Due to the return of MV Finlaggan from overhaul to release MV Lord of the Isles, the Lochboisdale-Mallaig service will be reinstated from Friday, June 30, one day earlier than planned. The service will operate as timetabled.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive visited the community to listen to locals’ concerns.

Islanders accused CalMac of “robbing” businesses and communities of lifeline services placing strain on local trade and leaving some questioning their future on the islands.

Today’s announcement marks the end of a month-long spell of disruption for ferry customers.

Mv Hebridean Isles entered the dry dock for emergency repairs following ongoing pitch control issues.

Its sister vessel MV Finlaggan was removed from service just days later, with CalMac bosses citing lengthy delays to its annual maintenance as the root cause.

Vessels from across the fleet were redeployed to fill in gaps, leaving crossings to Lochboisdale unmanned.

In an earlier statement, Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said they were “working hard” to return both vessels to service.

