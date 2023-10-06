Great Scott! How north-east DeLorean owner shares his Back to the Future passion with others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Great Scott! How north-east DeLorean owner shares his Back to the Future passion with others

John McAulay turns heads in his futuristic classic car and loves giving people the chance to sit inside it.

David Mackay By David Mackay
John McAulay holding son Fraser in one hand with other on top of popped open door of DeLorean.
John McAulay and his son Fraser, 4, attract attention in their DeLorean. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When Doc Brown took his DeLorean Back to the Future, he didn’t need roads.

However, John McAulay isn’t shy of taking his historic futuristic car on some of the north-east’s busiest routes, much to the surprise of other motorists.

It may not be able to reach the required 88mph to activate its flux capacitor on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

But its sleek lines, pop-up doors and distinctive grill on the rear is still enough to turn heads across the region when he is filling it with petrol, driving to see family or even shopping at Tesco.

And after achieving a childhood dream in buying a DeLorean, the financial planner wants to share his pride and joy with as many enthusiasts as possible.

John McAulay and son Fraser check their watches next to the DeLorean with lettering saying "Back to the Shire".
John McAulay and his son Fraser love their DeLorean. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Design

DeLorean imported from Florida

Back to the Future was the favourite film for John, 35, when he was growing up.

It was the story, it was the music and, of course, it was the thought of travelling to the future in a DeLorean.

And after spotting one for sale on E-bay in Florida he just had to have it.

John said: “I bought it more than 17 years ago now. I was just obsessed with the movie growing up and curiosity got the better of me in the end.  I wondered how much one would be and whether I could still get one.

“The car itself cost about $15,000 (about £7,500 in 2006), but then it cost an extra $1,000 to get it shipped from Florida and another $2,000 or $3,000 in duty.

Fraser, 4, nearest camera in driver's seat of DeLorean with dad John behind.
John shares his passion for DeLoreans and Back to the Future with his son. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Exchange rates were much better at the time. Getting it from Florida to my driveway cost about £11,000 or £12,000.

“There’s been an explosion of interest since then though. Today, if you wanted something running, it would cost you about £40,000. Then you’d have to add any shipping on top of that.”

Supermarket shopping with a DeLorean

John’s DeLorean recently reached its 40th birthday, officially qualifying it as a classic car.

It means it’s now exempt from needing an MOT or road tax on like all other vintage vehicles.

Over the last decade and a bit John has taught himself, with the help of YouTube, most of the skills he needs to keep it running smoothly.

Before that though he would have to drop it into a garage near his home in the Oldmeldrum area, much to the delight and enjoyment of mechanics.

John McAulay and son Fraser wearing Back to the Future t-shirts with DeLorean behind.
DeLoreans are now officially classic cars. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s a reaction that John has got used to over the years and one he has experienced himself.

He said: “Every so often I’ll see that somebody is videoing me or puts a photo of it on social media. One person did it once and said my indicators weren’t working, which was handy.

“The best way I can describe it is that people see you and then do a double-take because they can’t quite believe their eyes.

“I take it to Tesco in Inverurie sometimes. One time when I was filling up with petrol one of the ladies came on the microphone and asked me to go to the booth. She just really wanted a photo of it.

DeLorean on driveway with hedges behind with both doors popped open.
The distinctive doors on the DeLorean make it hard to miss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The only thing about taking it to the supermarket is you have to put the bags in the front boot because the engine is in the back.

“It’s happened the other way round once too. I saw a DeLorean out and about and I just started following it because I just had to tell this person I also had one. It’s like a secret club.

“I was in our other car, so they didn’t know. It went on for quite a while in the end so I thought I better stop.”

Sharing Back to the Future DeLorean dreams

DeLoreans are now incredibly rare. Less than 9,000 of the sleek machines were built in the 1980s.

They quickly developed a bad reputation for being poorly made and offering a bad driving experience and the firm filed for bankruptcy in 1982.

Some of the cars ended up dumped and were only saved by DeLorean enthusiasts after the success of Back to the Future in 1985.

Today it is estimated only about 6,000 survive worldwide with about 600 in the UK.

Given the small numbers, John is keen to share his passion for DeLoreans with others at classic car shows. It was also put it on display at Comic Con Scotland in Aberdeen.

He has even started his own business Great Scot Delorean Hire, giving people the chance to go Back to the Future themselves for special occasions.

John’s DeLorean drew crowds at Comic Con Scotland in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

John said: “It’s nice being able to share the dream with people. I really enjoy taking it to car shows and letting people sit in it.

“My mother-in-law has MS, so we had it at the MS Society stand at the Buckie Classic Car Show to raise some money for the charity.

“It’s just a bit of fun and you can see how much people really enjoy it.”

