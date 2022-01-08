Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet portraits: Cutest and cuddliest pets in the north and north-east

By David Bradley
January 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Jackapoo Larry is 13 weeks old and lives with Joanna Taylor in Monikie, near Dundee.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner (above) is thirteen week-old Larry the Jackapoo.  Thanks to Joanna Taylor for sending in the picture.

Check out our gallery below

Duke the akita on a trip to Eilean Donan Castle with owner Louise West
West Highland terrier Aonach atop Corbett Sgurr a’ Choire-bheithe on a trip to Knoydart. Aonach has bagged 274 Munros and lives with the McCheynes in Dunoon.
Amanda Young of Lhanbryde’s dog Rinnes getting ready for a 50-mile charity hike with her in aid of the SSPCA.
Here is Roxy, a 14-year-old female terrier mix and rescue dog who has lived with Dr Chris Fenn in Torphins since she was eight weeks old. She’s exploring the beach at Polglass near the Summer Isles on holiday.
Zana from Westhill lives with Savannah Hesketh
Thor is seven years old and lives in Buckie with Lorna Smith.
Jak the collie at home near New Pitsligo where she lives with Kerry Farquhar.
Goats Gordon, Fred and Gino belong to the Patersons at Green Croft Steading, Auchnagatt.
Kovu, a German shepherd/husky, also lives with Kerry Farquhar near New Pitsligo.
Leo and Mrs Nesbitt are best buddies in Dudhope Court, Dundee, where they live with Jamie McKelvie and Thomas Donnan.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

