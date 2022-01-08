Man missing from Northfield area of Aberdeen found safe By Lauren Robertson January 8, 2022, 8:27 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who was reported missing from the Northfield area of Aberdeen has been found safe. Steven Washington was reported missing on Friday January 7. Police widened their search to the city centre and Hazelhead areas on Friday evening. They have since announced that the 30-year-old has been traced and found. Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal to find Mr Washington. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton traced safe and well Aberdeen man Steven Washington last seen in Berryden reported missing Man taken to hospital after pair fall from window in Aberdeen Man, 34, in hospital after falling from roof in Peterhead