Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes – Can you help?

Three adorable animals in the north-east are seeking a new home after being in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

Talia, Twitch and Oliver have all been living at the animal rescue and rehoming charity’s north-east base in the Aberdeenshire village of Drumoak.

The centre in Aberdeenshire is their most modern facility having opened in 2011 and manages to rehome hundreds of animals every year.

It is purposely built to care for a whole host of domestic animals and can provide specialised care for those that are in need of it.

This week’s featured future pets are black and white domestic short hair cat Talia, grey crossbreed rabbit Twitch and young ferret Oliver.

Twitch

Twitch is an adorable rabbit looking for a new home where he can be free to relax and watch over everyone else throughout the day.

He likes to keep his blanket neat and tidy and won’t stray too far from it.

The 4-5-year-old will need dental checks at the vet biannually but a suitable diet and plenty of enrichment to chew on should keep his teeth in good condition.

He would like a home that can give him all the extra time and care he needs and would prefer not to live with other rabbits.

Oliver

Oliver is a handsome young ferret looking for a new home where he can have fun and play with his toys all day.

The 1-2 year-old is extremely relatable when gets sleepy as he turns into a lazy boy that likes to stay all cosy in his bed.

Oliver would like an experienced home that can continue building his confidence with being handled.

Talia

Talia is a beautiful girl looking for a home that will give her plenty of attention and keep her coat brushed.

She is not known for curling up in your lap but is a curious cat always interested in what you are getting up to.

The 5-year-old can often be found on her cat tree surveying her surroundings.

Talia would like a home with older children where she can be the only pet and once settled in she would like to be able to go outside and explore.