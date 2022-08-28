Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes – Can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes – Can you help?

By Findlay Mair
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 28, 2022, 10:13 am
Talia is looking for a new home.
Talia is looking for a new home.

Three adorable animals in the north-east are seeking a new home after being in the care of the Scottish SPCA.

Talia, Twitch and Oliver have all been living at the animal rescue and rehoming charity’s north-east base in the Aberdeenshire village of Drumoak.

The centre in Aberdeenshire is their most modern facility having opened in 2011 and manages to rehome hundreds of animals every year.

It is purposely built to care for a whole host of domestic animals and can provide specialised care for those that are in need of it.

This week’s featured future pets are black and white domestic short hair cat Talia, grey crossbreed rabbit Twitch and young ferret Oliver.

Twitch

Twitch is currently with the  Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Supplied by Scottish SPCA

Twitch is an adorable rabbit looking for a new home where he can be free to relax and watch over everyone else throughout the day.

He likes to keep his blanket neat and tidy and won’t stray too far from it.

The 4-5-year-old will need dental checks at the vet biannually but a suitable diet and plenty of enrichment to chew on should keep his teeth in good condition.

He would like a home that can give him all the extra time and care he needs and would prefer not to live with other rabbits.

Oliver

Oliver is being cared for by Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Supplied by Scottish SPCA

Oliver is a handsome young ferret looking for a new home where he can have fun and play with his toys all day.

The 1-2 year-old is extremely relatable when gets sleepy as he turns into a lazy boy that likes to stay all cosy in his bed.

Oliver would like an experienced home that can continue building his confidence with being handled.

Talia

Talia currently in the care of Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Supplied by Scottish SPCA

Talia is a beautiful girl looking for a home that will give her plenty of attention and keep her coat brushed.

She is not known for curling up in your lap but is a curious cat always interested in what you are getting up to.

The 5-year-old can often be found on her cat tree surveying her surroundings.

Talia would like a home with older children where she can be the only pet and once settled in she would like to be able to go outside and explore.

