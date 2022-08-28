Rachel Corsie: Football says thank you to two legends of the game as Jill Scott and Ellen White retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Football says thank you to two legends of the game as Jill Scott and Ellen White retire

By Rachel Corsie
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Ellen White, left, and Jill Scott, right, retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)
Ellen White, left, and Jill Scott, right, retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)

Two of the most influential and successful English players in the last decade have announced they are hanging up their boots following European success.

Jill Scott and Ellen White announced their retirements over social media through the week, after both were crucial to England’s Euro 2022 triumph last month.

It is hard to find two players in the game who are more hard working or more professional than these two, and I was enormously fortunate to share a changing room with both and enjoyed that first-hand.

White scored 52 goals in her 113 games for her country, which makes her the second most prolific goal scorer for England, just one behind Wayne Rooney. Her seven goal World Cup tally also makes her England’s all-time female record goal scorer.

The accolades continued at club level, where she won every competition between her time spent at both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Our time shared was at Notts County in 2014, where sadly we didn’t get to enjoy as much time on the pitch due to Ellen sustaining a cruciate knee injury at the end of pre-season, which ruled her out for the entirety of it.

Ellen White celebrates after becoming England’s top female goal scorer.

However, that gave me the greatest insight into someone who has the character and drive that can still inspire anyone to this day.

I can remember our first ever session together, it was a Tuesday night at a high school in Doncaster. It was where we trained to help accommodate the players who were not full-time back then – how things have grown.

Her work ethic and relentlessness stood out and looking back it makes me really grateful for the time we shared, as well as extremely happy to see the great success she has fought so hard for.

The decision to retire will have been one that took much deliberation, and as someone who has been married to the discipline of being an elite performer, her husband Callum will likely be looking forward to having to share her a little less.

‘The poem-writer, part-timer joker and first to put the kettle on’

Announcing her retirement only days later, Jill Scott leaves the game with her smile shining as big as ever. She’s a player everyone in the game has something positive to say and is another wonderful example of professionalism and ambition.

Experiencing 10 major tournaments and racking up 161 games for England, she scored 27 goals and also won every domestic competition during her 10 seasons at Manchester City.

Jill Scott with her Euro 2022 medal. ( Leila Coker/AP/Shutterstock)

You’d think her accolades would be how she would be better known, but she prefers to humbly be remembered as the poem-writer, part-timer joker and first to put the kettle on.

I first “met” Jill when she towered over me in 2005 when we faced one another during a youth international match. I feel I have followed and looked up to her ever since, and in the last six months our changing room seats were side-by-side as I returned home to the UK and she joined Villa on loan from Manchester City.

Those days will now be dearly cherished as she closes one door in her footballing journey, with almost everyone hoping she continues to stay in the game.

Chelsea rally round Ann-Katrin Berger

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, confirms that she will begin treatment for thyroid cancer this week.

The 2020/21 WSL Golden Glove winner and three time WSL Champion announced that her cancer had returned following four years since she finished her treatment after first being diagnosed back in 2017.

Chelsea goalkeeper Anna-Katrin Berger. (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The goalkeeper will remain in London under the guidance of the club’s medical team and will be treated at a specialist London clinic.

SWPL 1 representation in the Champions League continues

Rangers are through to round two of the UWCL after a 4-0 rout of PAOK in their second fixture in Greece. The side won both their round one matches, which were part of a mini-tournament style format.

It is the club’s first time in the Women’s Champions League, after they disappointingly missed out completely in 2021 after finishing third in the league standings behind Glasgow City and Celtic.

As SWPL 1 winners they enter via the “Champions Path”, which gave them a reasonable chance of progressing if they performed, and that they did.

Nicola Docherty gave them the early into the second-half and that was then added to by Hannah Davison and Lizzie Arnot, with an own goal accounting for other goal in the impressive result.

The feat is worthy of celebration, as many top sides exited in the same week.

Glasgow City, Anderlecht, FC Twente and Eintracht Frankfurt were all dumped out more prematurely than expected, with the most striking result coming from Madrid, where Real once again shattered any hopes of Manchester City having European success.

The stage was set for Caroline Weir to face her former club, who mysteriously let her depart in the summer following the end of her contract. Anyone who wasn’t sure if that would be a naïve decision might now be seeing more clearly the void she leaves in that City midfield.

The 1-0 victory ended up being the perfect night for Weir, whose goal in the 15th minute ensured she can look forward to more Champions League nights in front of a home support that already looks to love her.

Meanwhile, winless Aberdeen head to Glasgow this weekend to face City. The Dons have had a tough start but a result this weekend could be crucial in changing the momentum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women need to be mentally strong against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief - but reckons Dons…
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says…
Rangers Women's forward Brogan Hay celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Ferencvaros.
Rachel Corsie: Mixed fortunes for Scotland's representatives in Women's Champions League
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen…

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes