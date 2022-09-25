Rosie, Dart and Pablo are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you have been thinking about a new addition to your family, this could be your sign.

The Scottish SPCA, from their rescue and rehoming centre at Drumoak, are looking to find loving homes for a range of animals.

From cats and dogs, to ferrets and even snakes, the charity’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals.

Every creature’s stay varies, but one thing is certain; there are always plenty of adorable animals waiting to find their forever home.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year and this week we’re showcasing future pets, Rosie, Dart and Pablo.

Rosie

Rosie is a cheeky rabbit looking for a new home with an understanding owner.

When she arrived at the SSPCA, Rosie was very territorial and protective over her things but has since calmed down a lot.

Her favourite thing to do is eat which has earned her the nickname Oliver Twist as she always “wants some more”.

Rosie will need an experienced and patient owner as she is hard of hearing, alongside a large enclosure and enrichment to keep her physically and mentally stimulated.

She would prefer to live with adults and not to live with other rabbits.

Could you give Rosie a new home? Click here…

Dart

Dart is a handsome ferret looking for a home full of adventures.

He is friendly and loves his naps, but can be a little boisterous and would benefit from an experienced home to teach him some manners.

Dart enjoys a good run around with his toys and needs a large enclosure with enrichment to keep him stimulated.

Think you can handle Dart? Click here…

Pablo

Pablo, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, is looking for his new home.

This handsome boy loves to run around and is looking for an active home that can keep up with him.

Pablo is a big dog but he’s an even bigger sook who enjoys lying on your lap and giving kisses.

He would thrive within an experienced, adult-only home with owners who can spend lots of time showing him the outdoors.

Pablo would benefit from further positive reinforcement training and socialisation so he can become a good canine citizen. A secure garden is needed for him so he can continue his training and enjoy time off lead.

In order to best bestow his slobbery kisses, Pablo should be the only pet in his new home. He would like all the attention for himself!

Could you handle Pablo’s sweet personality? Click here…