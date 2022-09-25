Rosie, Dart and Pablo are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosie, Dart and Pablo are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Lauren Jack
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
white bunny rosie peeking over her wooden enclosure walls

If you have been thinking about a new addition to your family, this could be your sign.

The Scottish SPCA, from their rescue and rehoming centre at Drumoak, are looking to find loving homes for a range of animals.

From cats and dogs, to ferrets and even snakes, the charity’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals.

Every creature’s stay varies, but one thing is certain; there are always plenty of adorable animals waiting to find their forever home.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year and this week we’re showcasing future pets, Rosie, Dart and Pablo.

Rosie

white bunny rosie peeking over her wooden enclosure walls

Rosie is a cheeky rabbit looking for a new home with an understanding owner.

When she arrived at the SSPCA, Rosie was very territorial and protective over her things but has since calmed down a lot.

Her favourite thing to do is eat which has earned her the nickname Oliver Twist as she always “wants some more”.

Rosie will need an experienced and patient owner as she is hard of hearing, alongside a large enclosure and enrichment to keep her physically and mentally stimulated.

She would prefer to live with adults and not to live with other rabbits.

Could you give Rosie a new home? Click here… 

Dart

Cream ferret Dart sticking his tongue out, peering from a ledge in an outdoor enclosure

Dart is a handsome ferret looking for a home full of adventures.

He is friendly and loves his naps, but can be a little boisterous and would benefit from an experienced home to teach him some manners.

Dart enjoys a good run around with his toys and needs a large enclosure with enrichment to keep him stimulated.

Think you can handle Dart? Click here…

Pablo

Brown Staffie Pablo smiling with his tongue out on, sitting on grass

Pablo, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, is looking for his new home.

This handsome boy loves to run around and is looking for an active home that can keep up with him.

Pablo is a big dog but he’s an even bigger sook who enjoys lying on your lap and giving kisses.

He would thrive within an experienced, adult-only home with owners who can spend lots of time showing him the outdoors.

Pablo would benefit from further positive reinforcement training and socialisation so he can become a good canine citizen. A secure garden is needed for him so he can continue his training and enjoy time off lead.

In order to best bestow his slobbery kisses, Pablo should be the only pet in his new home. He would like all the attention for himself!

Could you handle Pablo’s sweet personality? Click here…  

