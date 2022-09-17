Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you an adventurous soul looking to adopt a more… unusual pet?

Well, the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak may just be able to help you out.

The charity’s north-east base opened in 2011 and is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals – including those who fall outside the typical cat or dog.

The centre rehomes hundreds of animals each year and this week we’re highlighting fantastic future pets, Wrex and Zombie alongside Lea and friends.

Zombie

Inquisitive corn snake Zombie is looking for a new home with an experienced owner.

Despite what Zombie’s name may suggest, is an active snake who is always roaming around. They are very nosy and like to spend time spying on what is happening in the outside world.

Zombie can be a bit defensive when first coming out of their vivarium, but they soon settle once they realise there is so much to do outside.

They will require a suitably-sized vivarium with plenty of enrichment to keep them occupied.

Zombie is suited to an experienced home, as they can be particular about being handled and are quite strong for their size.

Do you think you would be able to give Zombie the home they deserve? Click here…

Wrex

Wrex, a sweet bunny with a cheeky side, is looking for a loving new home.

During his time with the Scottish SPCA, this adorable bunny has gained a good deal of confidence, however he can still get nervous when getting picked up.

Wrex would benefit from a large enclosure with the opportunity to free roam around his new home. He will require lots of toys for mental stimulation and a few spaces he can retreat to when he gets a little overwhelmed.

He is looking for a home with someone who has had experience with rabbits before and who has the patience to help encourage Wrex to let his personality shine.

Wrex may be able to live with older children but would prefer to be the only rabbit in his new home.

Interested in adopting Wrex? Click here…

Lea and friends

Lea and her fellow mischievous friends are looking for their new home together. These girls love attention and get very excited when it’s time to play.

Like most ferrets, they are endlessly curious and will explore every nook and cranny in the room.

They love to find fun in everything and particularly like to chase you around, so you can be sure that you’ll be kept on your toes with this bunch.

Lea and friends would like accommodation with a run and plenty of enrichment to keep the physically and mentally stimulated.

Are you interested in adopting this trio? Click here…