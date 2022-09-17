Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Lauren Jack
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.

Are you an adventurous soul looking to adopt a more… unusual pet?

Well, the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak may just be able to help you out.

The charity’s north-east base opened in 2011 and is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals – including those who fall outside the typical cat or dog.

The centre rehomes hundreds of animals each year and this week we’re highlighting fantastic future pets, Wrex and Zombie alongside Lea and friends.

Zombie

Inquisitive corn snake Zombie is looking for a new home with an experienced owner.

Despite what Zombie’s name may suggest, is an active snake who is always roaming around. They are very nosy and like to spend time spying on what is happening in the outside world.

Zombie can be a bit defensive when first coming out of their vivarium, but they soon settle once they realise there is so much to do outside.

They will require a suitably-sized vivarium with plenty of enrichment to keep them occupied.

Zombie is suited to an experienced home, as they can be particular about being handled and are quite strong for their size.

Do you think you would be able to give Zombie the home they deserve? Click here…

Wrex

Wrex, a sweet bunny with a cheeky side, is looking for a loving new home.

During his time with the Scottish SPCA, this adorable bunny has gained a good deal of confidence, however he can still get nervous when getting picked up.

Wrex would benefit from a large enclosure with the opportunity to free roam around his new home. He will require lots of toys for mental stimulation and a few spaces he can retreat to when he gets a little overwhelmed.

He is looking for a home with someone who has had experience with rabbits before and who has the patience to help encourage Wrex to let his personality shine.

Wrex may be able to live with older children but would prefer to be the only rabbit in his new home.

Interested in adopting Wrex? Click here…

Lea and friends

Lea and her fellow mischievous friends are looking for their new home together. These girls love attention and get very excited when it’s time to play.

Like most ferrets, they are endlessly curious and will explore every nook and cranny in the room.

They love to find fun in everything and particularly like to chase you around, so you can be sure that you’ll be kept on your toes with this bunch.

Lea and friends would like accommodation with a run and plenty of enrichment to keep the physically and mentally stimulated.

Are you interested in adopting this trio? Click here…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Pets

Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are looking for new homes - Can you help?
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes - Can you help?
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
GALLERY: From bin strikes to energy price updates, take a break and enjoy some…
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?
0

More from Press and Journal

Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Lea and her mischievous little friends are looking for a new home together.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0
The sky seen through the rafter of an unfinished roof.
'A new beginning': How a South Uist photographer captured the birth of a Gaelic…
0

Editor's Picks