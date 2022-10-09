Simone, Tagliatelle and Hatter are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a new pet can be an exciting, yet nerve-wracking time.

From researching the right pet, to preparing your home and gathering supplies there is plenty to consider.

Sometimes, the pet we want isn’t necessarily the one we’d be suited for, which is why we’re helping the Scottish SPCA to find homes for a range of company-ready companions.

Their rescue and rehoming centres are temporary havens for animals from dogs to horses, alongside many other types of creatures.

And while the charity’s bases are purpose-built to care for these animals, they deserve forever homes too.

This week we’re showcasing current residents of the SSPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, and future pampered pets, Simone, Tagliatelle and Hatter.

Simone

Simone is a sweet young cat who is ready to find her forever home.

Simone is a gentle soul looking for a cosy place to call her own. She can be a little timid at first but quickly learns that you are her friend and is always happy to accept attention whilst purring away.

This lovely girl has previously had outdoor access so would be looking to be able to continue her adventures after an initial settling in period.

Due to her timid nature, she would benefit from being the only animal in an adult only home or one with older children.

If you can give Simone all the attention she deserves, click here…

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle is a fiery cornsnake who is ready to slither into their new home.

This character can be described as more of a spicy arrabbiata pasta than a mellow carbonara. They can be protective over their vivarium but once out and about, they are relaxed during handling.

Tagliatelle is more than comfortable exploring the world outside their vivarium and uses the staff as a climbing frame.

They would benefit from a confident individual who can continue to build on their personality to allow them to be their best selves.

Tagliatelle has not been probed and any potential new owner would need to be knowledgeable about the type of care they need.

Do you have the right home for Tagliatelle? If so, click here…

Hatter

Hatter is a gorgeous young rabbit looking to hop into his new family’s life.

Hatter was extremely nervous when he first arrived at the centre, however as time has gone on, he’s realised that humans aren’t so bad after all. His favourite thing is having his face stroked and scratched.

He still has his moments when he is unsure of his surroundings but with the support of his new family he should settle in well.

Hatter is quite active and would need a large enclosure filled with toys, hidey holes and enrichment to keep him happy and healthy.

Do you have space in your family home for this rabbit to hop into? If so, click here…