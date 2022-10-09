‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen fans travelled in huge numbers to Tannadice for the Saturday evening showdown against bottom of the league Dundee United.

But the Reds produced a woeful display in front of the 4,000-strong Red Army.

The Tangerines established a two-goal lead before half-time through Australian Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

A Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie’s late own goal compounded the misery for the Dons with manager Jim Goodwin watching from the stands as he served the first of a six-game ban.

Unsurprisingly, the Dons fans were unimpressed by the display.

Aaron Thomson wrote: “That was a shambles. Away support amazing as always, the 4,000 should get their money back.”

Iain Hogg wrote: “Knew if United scored first Aberdeen would fold. No leaders, lack of heart for a fight. Stewart abysmal for the first two.”

Shocking. Loads of us down and you capitulate against Utd. Dropping Kennedy was a horrendous choice. — Mitch Cruickshank (@mcrooky37) October 8, 2022

Michael Foley believes Goodwin should be looking for defensive reinforcements in the next transfer window.

He said: “January is all about fixing that joke of a defence. If we can’t improve on that lot we may as well give up.”

A far more upbeat Scott Wilkinson wrote: “No point getting upset about this.

“It was a day where everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Everything that could’ve gone in Utd’s favour, went in their favour.

“Sometimes in football these things happen. It’s a terrible result, but it’s just one of those things.

“That’s the great thing about football, there’s always a ‘next’ game to look to rectify the mistakes of the previous game. We just have to keep looking forward, we have a strong squad, we’ll win more than we lose.

“Nothing is decided in October, so we move onto the next game.”

Dean Glass also tried to find some positivity amid the gloom.

He wrote: “The only hope I have from this is this the wake up Goodwin, the coaches and recruitment need for reinforcing the defending.

“It’s been nowhere near the level it needs to be. We’ve only kept two clean sheets in the league. It’s currently the only thing stopping us from progressing more.”

Rory Ford was disappointed by the lack of fight shown by the Dons players.

He wrote: “This game was done at half time. Heads went down, and they definitely did after that woeful penalty to make it three.

“Scoreline slightly makes it worse than it was, we gave up at half-time. In attacking sense we were dreadful and that caused our demise tonight.”

Sack 6 pm kick offs, players must have been too weighed doon with their supper — Philip (@philip_mair2) October 8, 2022

Stuart Lawson feels Ross McCrorie’s promising start to the season has been hindered by having to return to defence following the suspension to Liam Scales.

He wrote: “McCrorie’s confidence is being torn apart every time he gets thrown into defence. I don’t know how many more times this needs to be highlighted. Really feel for the guy.”