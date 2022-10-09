‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee United

By Danny Law
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.

The Aberdeen fans travelled in huge numbers to Tannadice for the Saturday evening showdown against bottom of the league Dundee United.

But the Reds produced a woeful display in front of the 4,000-strong Red Army.

The Tangerines established a two-goal lead before half-time through Australian Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

A Jamie McGrath penalty and Ross McCrorie’s late own goal compounded the misery for the Dons with manager Jim Goodwin watching from the stands as he served the first of a six-game ban.

Unsurprisingly, the Dons fans were unimpressed by the display.

Aaron Thomson wrote: “That was a shambles. Away support amazing as always, the 4,000 should get their money back.”

Iain Hogg wrote: “Knew if United scored first Aberdeen would fold. No leaders, lack of heart for a fight. Stewart abysmal for the first two.”

Michael Foley believes Goodwin should be looking for defensive reinforcements in the next transfer window.

He said: “January is all about fixing that joke of a defence. If we can’t improve on that lot we may as well give up.”

A far more upbeat Scott Wilkinson wrote: “No point getting upset about this.

“It was a day where everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Everything that could’ve gone in Utd’s favour, went in their favour.

“Sometimes in football these things happen. It’s a terrible result, but it’s just one of those things.

“That’s the great thing about football, there’s always a ‘next’ game to look to rectify the mistakes of the previous game. We just have to keep looking forward, we have a strong squad, we’ll win more than we lose.

“Nothing is decided in October, so we move onto the next game.”

Dean Glass also tried to find some positivity amid the gloom.

He wrote: “The only hope I have from this is this the wake up Goodwin, the coaches and recruitment need for reinforcing the defending.

“It’s been nowhere near the level it needs to be. We’ve only kept two clean sheets in the league. It’s currently the only thing stopping us from progressing more.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected as he scores an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.

Rory Ford was disappointed by the lack of fight shown by the Dons players.

He wrote: “This game was done at half time. Heads went down, and they definitely did after that woeful penalty to make it three.

“Scoreline slightly makes it worse than it was, we gave up at half-time. In attacking sense we were dreadful and that caused our demise tonight.”

Stuart Lawson feels Ross McCrorie’s promising start to the season has been hindered by having to return to defence following the suspension to Liam Scales.

He wrote: “McCrorie’s confidence is being torn apart every time he gets thrown into defence. I don’t know how many more times this needs to be highlighted. Really feel for the guy.”

Absence of banned Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin no excuse for heavy loss to Dundee United, says assistant Lee Sharp

