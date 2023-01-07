Pet portraits: Ruby the cavapoo looks all cosy in her winter jumper while cat Casper celebrates his 19th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Ruby the cavapoo looks all cosy in her winter jumper while cat Casper celebrates his 19th birthday

By Findlay Mair
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Ruby the cavapoo is sitting pretty in her cosy jumper as owner Lauren Gill snaps away in Peterculter
It takes a special talent to look as adorable as Ruby the cavapoo does in her cute jumper while staving off the winter chill.

We’re envious of Lauren Gill from Peterculter as she gets to spend all her time with this week’s winner Ruby.

And it was a closely fought contest this week as very good boy Casper celebrates his 19th birthday with an oversized badge.

While Tiger in Culkein Drumbeg confronts their reflection in the bathroom as many of us do every day.

The gallery below features plenty of cats and dogs as well as a lovable thoroughbred horse.

Ellie Schimanke takes the reigns of this beautiful thoroughbred, Amber – 10 years old – in Blairgowrie.
Taking a quick breather are two-year-old Romanian rescues Nuala and Rosie at Beescraig Park, sent in by owner Nicky Lynch from Dunfermline.
Belle, a 10-month-old cockapoo, flashes those adorable puppy eyes at Pauline Geekie in Bucksburn.
Astra is a lady of leisure in her favourite spot at the window, casting a glance at owner Julia Jopp in Aberdeen.
It’s my birthday and I’ll meow if I want to! Loren Nicol from Oldmeldrum wants to wish Casper a happy 19th birthday.
Looking fly and sharp is Fly Sharp the collie who lives with Graeme and Sarah Sharp in Kintore.
There’s nothing grizzly about this bear – a 10-week-old Husky cross Akita named Bear – who lives in Aberdeen with Chelsea Mckay.
Danielle from Aberdeen sent in this picture of Millie looking like a little ornament on the windowsill.
Enjoying the heavy snow at Bogendreip is three-year-old Labrador Barney whose owners Graham and Tanya Sinclair sent in this picture.
'Are you meowing at me?’ Tiger gets up close and personal with his reflection at home with the MacRae family in Culkein Drumbeg.
Sibling rivalry between Siamese cats Juno and Spyro – brother and sister – as the pair vie for owner Kirstie Welsh’s attention at home in Coupar Angus.
Blanka Kwiecien from Newtonhill sent in these pictures of Queenie looking very regal in her finery.
Blanka Kwiecien also sent this in of Queenie's wee brother Toffek tucked up like a ball of fluff in a cosy blanket.
If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

