Pet portraits: Ruby the cavapoo looks all cosy in her winter jumper while cat Casper celebrates his 19th birthday

It takes a special talent to look as adorable as Ruby the cavapoo does in her cute jumper while staving off the winter chill.

We’re envious of Lauren Gill from Peterculter as she gets to spend all her time with this week’s winner Ruby.

And it was a closely fought contest this week as very good boy Casper celebrates his 19th birthday with an oversized badge.

While Tiger in Culkein Drumbeg confronts their reflection in the bathroom as many of us do every day.

The gallery below features plenty of cats and dogs as well as a lovable thoroughbred horse.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.