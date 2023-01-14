Pet portraits: Dolly Part-hen rules the roost 9 to 5 (and the rest of the time too!)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruling the roost this week is Dolly Part-hen who took the number one spot with her egg-cellent photo.

And Dolly is sure to ruffle some feathers with her prize win at home in Newport-on-

Tay.

From cute cats to picture paw-fect pooches and gorgeous guinea pigs, we’ve been sent a range of photos that are sure to raise a smile.

We’ve also been given a glimpse of what some of your four-legged friends got up to over the festive period including getting tangled in the tinsel and Elf on the Shelf antics.

Pet portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.