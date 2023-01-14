Pet portraits: Dolly Part-hen rules the roost 9 to 5 (and the rest of the time too!)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Dolly Part-hen rules the roost 9 to 5 (and the rest of the time too!)

By Reporter
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am
Image: Beverley Harrow
Image: Beverley Harrow

Ruling the roost this week is Dolly Part-hen who took the number one spot with her egg-cellent photo.

And Dolly is sure to ruffle some feathers with her prize win at home in Newport-on-
Tay.

From cute cats to picture paw-fect pooches and gorgeous guinea pigs, we’ve been sent a range of photos that are sure to raise a smile.

We’ve also been given a glimpse of what some of your four-legged friends got up to over the festive period including getting tangled in the tinsel and Elf on the Shelf antics.

Pet portraits of the week

Adorable Archie is after something in Knock, Moray. Luckily, Lisa Robertson is on hand!
The fabulously named Dolly Part-hen rules the roost in Newport-on- Tay. Beverley Harrow tells us her feathered friend had just seen off a pheasant before this photo – Dolly has beauty and brawn!
Stupendous Sully is king of Aberdeen beach while out with Jemma, Paul, Ryan, Libby and Emmie Buxton from Kemnay.
Patient pup Oso’s fabulous fur almost camouflages him in the snow in Lhanbryde. Freya McIntosh spotted him though!
What have you just heard, Skye? We hope it was Graeme<br />and Sarah Sharp announcing: ‘Walkies!’ in Kintore.
Effortlessly glamorous Luna raises the style stakes for pets everywhere! The tiny trendsetter, who lives with Morgan Grubb, brought some razzle dazzle to Trottick Ponds in Dundee.
Small but mighty Archie the cairn terrier exemplifies his breed with a hero pose atop a cairn at Bruar Falls. The handsome chap lives with Keith Macleod in Bridge of Tilt.
Our search for ‘Snuggle we’d most like to join’ is over! Pablo the Frenchie and Winston the bulldog cuddle up in Portlethen. We hope they let Samantha Burnett squeeze in!
Terrific Turbo the Tortoise snuggled in with Santa He enjoyed his first Christmas with owner Nicola Gillies in Newburgh.
Elf on the Shelf is fine and everything, but it can’t match elf on the Sunny! Jan Grant had some festive fun in Macduff.
Curious cat Bella scaled the tree and became the best bauble ever! She lives in Newburgh with her owner Nicola Gillies.
OK, we agree that all baby animals are cute… but come on! Can any of them really out-cute Parker? The precious puppy belongs to lucky Sherylanne Green from Aberdeen.
We confess, Freddie. If we could lick snow off our noses, we would! The lovely lad lives with Amanda Porter in Aberdeen.
Smashing Sophie smiles for the camera! The equine beauty is Michelle Leach’s companion in Aberdeen.
Forget Dr Dolittle – at just nine years old, Katie Harding is clearly already the next pet whisperer! Guinea pigs Ginger and Shadow line up for the perfect picture with cockapoo Ella in Inverurie.
Who needs money or fame? True happiness is a walk in the woods! Roscoe spreads the joy at Millbuies Country Park with Dawn Gregory from Elgin.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

