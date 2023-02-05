Leah, Bear and Pumpkin are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

This week we also have two returning favourites from the centre in Aberdeenshire who are still looking for their new companion.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Bear, Pumkin and Leah.

Bear

This chocolate-coloured rabbit is looking to melt someone’s heart.

Bear is a little cutie who likes to hop around his cubicle and play games with his neighbour through the glass.

This lovely boy very much enjoys running up and down the stairs to keep fit and he often flops down for naps once he has tired himself out.

Bear would need a large enclosure and his new owner would need to provide him with lots of toys to keep him stimulated, especially boxes as these are his favourite.

If you can give Bear a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin the Guinea pig is looking for an experienced home to call his own.

He is very sweet but sometimes his nerves get the better of him. He tolerates getting stroked but is not a fan of being picked up from his enclosure.

Pumpkin is looking for a new owner who can help him gain some confidence and understand human interaction more. He may benefit from having a companion.

If you can give Pumpkin a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.

Leah

Leah is a gorgeous cat ready to find her forever home.

Leah was very shy when she first came to the centre and would hide away but, with time and patience, she has really blossomed into a sweet girl. The team at the centre have loved seeing her gain in confidence.

She likes to sit out on her cat tree looking out for any passers-by who might like to come in to say hello. Leah also has a cheeky side and will stretch out her paw when she would like more strokes!

Due to her timid nature, she would be looking for a quiet, understanding home with adults or older children. Her new owners would need to have the option for Leah to explore outside once she is fully settled.

If you can give Leah a new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website here.