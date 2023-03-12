Cookie Monster, Bow and Beauty are searching for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a happy pooch or a sweet-natured horse? Or perhaps you are looking for something more exotic with a regal nature.

Well, these three pets-to-be from the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre could fit the bill.

With species of all kinds being temporarily homed at the purpose-built north-east base, the centre can only do so much.

Could you help Cookie Monster, Beauty or Bow find a loving new home?

Cookie Monster the royal python is looking for their forever home. They are currently being cared for by the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster is a striking royal python with lovely distinctive markings, typical of their regal breed.

They are an adventurous wee serpent and like time out of their vivarium to slither around and explore their environment.

Due to Cookie Monster’s inquisitive nature, their new owner will have to be able to provide them with a safe area to do this. They would also need to provide a large, spacious vivarium with plenty of enrichment so that Cookie Monster can still have lots of fun even when they can’t be out and about.

If you can give Cookie Monster their new home, please apply here.

Bow

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Bow is looking for his retirement home.

Bow is a dapper 14-year-old elderly gent, but that does not mean he has lost any of his youthful energy. He still enjoys a walk and loves nothing more than a stroll around the park and a play on the grass.

This pooch is a little comedian and will make you laugh with his silly ways. He is a happy wee guy and enjoys lying on this back with his toes up in the air and playing with his squeaky toys.

Due to his age, Bow has a few existing health conditions that would not be covered by insurance. He does not need treatment for them currently but his new owner would have to monitor his health carefully.

If you can give Bow his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA here.

Beauty

Beauty is a sweet-natured 19-year-old mare who is looking for somewhere to enjoy her twilight years. She is a little shy with people she does not know, but as soon as she gets used to you her lovely nature shines through.

She is 14.1hh, great to lead and stands calmly while being groomed. She does not like having her feet lifted and this is something her future owner will have to work on with her.

Due to her timid nature, she is only suitable as a companion and her new owner will have to have previous experience with nervous horses.

Beauty enjoys the company of other equestrians and has lived with mares and geldings in the past. She would need at least one other field companion to keep her company.

Beauty is a kind and gentle soul and will bring her owner lots of moments of fun and joy.

If you can give Beauty her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA here.