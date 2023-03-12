Most readers not concerned about Aberdeen incinerator, poll finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most readers who took part in our poll said they’re not worried about the Aberdeen incinerator now that it’s officially firing up.

On February 27, the £156 million Ness Energy From Waste facility officially started its “hot commissioning phase”.

This is the process of actually heating up the incinerator to test it out.

In the weeks since, huge plumes of white steam have been seen coming out of the facility and into the Aberdeen skyline.

Last week, we asked our readership if they had any concerns or not about the incinerator and the gas coming out of the facility.

Survey result reveals reader’s thoughts on Aberdeen incinerator

In total, 402 people took part in our reader’s poll.

The answer of “no” received 235 votes, at 58.46%.

And “yes” got 167 votes, or 41.54% of responses.

What’s been happening so far?

Once it’s fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will be burning 150,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils every year.

But right now, the hot commissioning phase is testing out all the different parts of the facility to make sure they’re capable of what’s required.

Aberdeen City Council previously explained that during the testing period for the site, which will last several months, steam will be visible coming out of the top of the stack “as the exhaust gases cool”.

The local authority also said that the stack may “also expel any dust that has gathered in the equipment, and there may be some noise as this is released.”

Steam cleaning is also being carried out at the East Tullos facility, and so the clouds of gas won’t always be coming from the stack.

What have readers been saying about the Aberdeen incinerator?

After steam started coming out of the site, readers shared their thoughts, both positive and negative, towards the multi-million pound incinerator.

One person wrote: “Yes, I am concerned, we live just south of this thing and the wind mostly blows north.”

Another said: “Let’s hope they are banned in 10 year’s time.

“If these incinerators are so good, then why won’t an affluent area take one?

“Same old rubbish always near deprived communities.”

“Seems like it causes a lot of pollution,” added another.

And third reader added: “There must be a better way for our rubbish to be dealt with.

“People will be breathing in all of this.”

But plenty of people, as our poll showed, don’t really have any concerns at all about the waste incinerator.

One reader said: “Nope, not in the slightest.

“Modern plants like that are completely safe.”

A fellow commenter wrote: “Gets rid of waste and heats homes, what’s not to like?”

“It’s only steam and it evaporates,” added another.

Government environment watchdog has no significant concerns… but Friends of the Earth say Aberdeen incinerator is contributing to climate change

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) says the incinerator poses “no potential for significant pollution”, and the city council says the steam coming from the site right now is “a normal part of the operation at this stage of commissioning”.

However, environmental campaigners Friends of the Earth Scotland have raised concerns about the facility.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner with the group, said: “Incinerators are some of the biggest polluters in Scotland.”

She added: “The Ness incinerator is moving Scotland in the wrong direction.

“It’s directly contributing to the climate crisis and moving us further away from a more sustainable future, which is fairer and cleaner for everyone.”