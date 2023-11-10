Party like a Dachshund: Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Aberdeen and Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Party like a Dachshund: Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Aberdeen and Elgin

Dachshund lovers will get a chance to mingle with other dog owners for a festive celebration.

By Ross Hempseed
Dachshunds across the north-east are invited to a special Christmas celebration. Image: Shutterstock.
Dachshunds across the north-east are invited to a special Christmas celebration. Image: Shutterstock.

The canine craze sweeping Scotland is coming to Aberdeen and Elgin as dog owners Party Like a Dachshund this December.

The special event will bring together sociable sausage dogs for a day of play and fun this Christmas.

Located at the Hogholm Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena on Saturday, December 2, it is open to all Dachshunds and their owners.

The “party” includes an hour of off-lead play time in the indoor arena as well as a chance to meet the real Santa Paws himself.

All Dachshund are invited to the event held at Hogholm Equestrian Centre. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The sausage dogs can groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppicinos and doggie treats.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as an event is “for the whole family” with doggie photoshoots available.

Party Like a Dachshund also provides an opportunity for other dog owners to connect with others, while participating in games and fun activities.

Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories in time for Christmas.

The event follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo in Aberdeen, but this time it combines the joy of Christmas with the magic of owning a sausage dog.

As well as Aberdeen, a second event will be held in Elgin at Pluscarden Village Hall on December 3, with tickets priced at £9.50 plus £1 booking fee.

Watch: Dog trapped underground for three days reunited with owner – who praises ‘amazing’ Aberdonians for help

