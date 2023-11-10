Party like a Dachshund: Sausage dog Christmas event coming to Aberdeen and Elgin

The canine craze sweeping Scotland is coming to Aberdeen and Elgin as dog owners Party Like a Dachshund this December.

The special event will bring together sociable sausage dogs for a day of play and fun this Christmas.

Located at the Hogholm Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena on Saturday, December 2, it is open to all Dachshunds and their owners.

The “party” includes an hour of off-lead play time in the indoor arena as well as a chance to meet the real Santa Paws himself.

The sausage dogs can groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppicinos and doggie treats.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as an event is “for the whole family” with doggie photoshoots available.

Party Like a Dachshund also provides an opportunity for other dog owners to connect with others, while participating in games and fun activities.

Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories in time for Christmas.

The event follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo in Aberdeen, but this time it combines the joy of Christmas with the magic of owning a sausage dog.

As well as Aberdeen, a second event will be held in Elgin at Pluscarden Village Hall on December 3, with tickets priced at £9.50 plus £1 booking fee.