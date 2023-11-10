Police appeal over missing Auchinloch man with links to Fort William and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police appeal over missing Auchinloch man with links to Fort William and Moray

Stuart Differ, from Auchinloch, is believed to have travelled to Fort William and has links to Moray.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Stuart Differ, 51, from Auchinloch, is believed to have travelled to Fort William. Supplied by Police Scotland
Stuart Differ, 51, from Auchinloch, is believed to have travelled to Fort William. Supplied by Police Scotland

Police Scotland are asking for the help of the public to trace a 51-year-old man reported missing from Auchinloch, in North Lanarkshire.

Officers have reported that Stuart Differ was last seen around 4 pm on Thursday, November 9, in the Second Avenue area of the town.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins, medium build and with a shaved head.

Police believe Stuart has access to a grey Land Rover, registration number SY11 UNJ, and that he is believed to have travelled to Fort William or the surrounding area.

Agents added that he also has links to the Moray area.

When last seen, he was wearing a distinctive grey hooded zip top with orange zip and orange detail on the pockets, black cargo-style trousers and white trainers.

Appeal to find Auchinloch missing man with links to Fort William and Moray

Sergeant Chris Todd said: “Stuart has not been in touch with his family since Thursday afternoon and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We want to make sure he is safe and well and are asking anyone who has seen Stuart or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch.”

The sergeant added: “Likewise, if Stuart hears about this appeal, I would ask him to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0613 of Friday, November 10 2023.

More from Highlands & Islands

Eden Court saw losses of nearly £900,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.
Eden Court CEO says huge losses won't close the curtains on Inverness arts venue
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
Design images show the new 'Hamish House' on site of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe home
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teenager woke in middle of night to find man, 42, fondling his genitals
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021
Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won't be at Town House
Sophie Whitehead.
Shetland woman hits out at Loganair after flight delay cuts New York holiday short
DI Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) and DI Calder (Ashley Jensen). Image: BBC.
Hooked Shetland fans react to latest episode
Tain Sheriff Court.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at a Shrek-themed Airbnb.
Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands 'swamp' as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb
A finger pressing a button on a keyboard.
Police hunt hackers after criminal attack on Western Isles Council IT systems
Marcus Georgeson pictured with Walls, Shetland.
Man who died in Shetland quad bike incident 'hardworking' crofter Marcus Georgeson