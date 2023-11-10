Police appeal over missing Auchinloch man with links to Fort William and Moray

Police Scotland are asking for the help of the public to trace a 51-year-old man reported missing from Auchinloch, in North Lanarkshire.

Officers have reported that Stuart Differ was last seen around 4 pm on Thursday, November 9, in the Second Avenue area of the town.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins, medium build and with a shaved head.

Police believe Stuart has access to a grey Land Rover, registration number SY11 UNJ, and that he is believed to have travelled to Fort William or the surrounding area.

Agents added that he also has links to the Moray area.

When last seen, he was wearing a distinctive grey hooded zip top with orange zip and orange detail on the pockets, black cargo-style trousers and white trainers.

Appeal to find Auchinloch missing man with links to Fort William and Moray

Sergeant Chris Todd said: “Stuart has not been in touch with his family since Thursday afternoon and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“We want to make sure he is safe and well and are asking anyone who has seen Stuart or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch.”

The sergeant added: “Likewise, if Stuart hears about this appeal, I would ask him to make contact with us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0613 of Friday, November 10 2023.