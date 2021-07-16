A feast to be had at The Newmachar Hotel

It’s no secret that Aberdeenshire boasts an amazing foodie scene, but I’ve always felt that city centre venues get far more attention.

Geography and ease of access of course plays a part, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t opt for a jaunt to the countryside.

Having recently relocated (all of 30 minutes) to the shire, I decided to put my money where my mouth is and headed for The Newmachar Hotel.

I’ve driven past plenty of times but had never ventured inside, so eagerly booked a table for 5pm.

A tad early maybe, but it was the same night as a certain football game; the less said the better.

I need not have worried about a noisy set up however, as the revamped restaurant, named Scullery Bar + kitchen kept diners separate from those wanting to watch the match.

Trendy, with a mixture of booth seating and free standing tables, the decor alone made a good impression.

I immediately noticed a colourful display of ice cream on my way in, and the staff are proud to serve S. Luca Ice Cream.

Having joyfully hugged my colleague who I haven’t seen in person for 16 months, we cast our eye over the menu.

We were spoilt for choice, and an impressive selection was on offer for small plates.

Torn between black pudding & haggis truffles, or grilled chorizo with BBQ chickpeas, I did a U-turn when my attention was caught by crispy squid.

I’m a seafood lover and couldn’t resist, and my dining partner was in a similar vein with her selection of Queenie scallops served with chorizo and black pudding.

The menu was sophisticated without appearing fussy, and it came as no surprise that head chef, Graham Mitchell, has won numerous awards.

Despite the fact it was early, there was a lovely atmosphere with plenty of locals arriving for dinner.

I always think it’s a good sign when local residents give their nod of approval, and even better when the staff clearly know them well.

Our starters arrived quickly, and oh wow!

My squid was served with crispy kale and sweet chili aioli, what a combination.

I would go as far to say it’s the best squid I’ve enjoyed to date, succulent and not overly chewy.

The aioli was the perfect accompaniment, and having never tasted it before I was pleasantly surprised.

My colleague was equally complementary of the scallops, and our plates were cleared in record time.

Onto the mains, and I must admit I was slightly nervous having ordered outside of my foodie comfort zone.

From Bao buns to loaded fries, burgers and foot long dogs, there was a well thought out selection.

I noticed each dish offered a twist on the standard serving, with the vegan burger served with tomato jam, and pate complete with pickled watermelon.

Not a particular fan of spice, I opted for pan seared lamb rump served with Moroccan Cous Cous and warm Morrocan curry sauce.

A chef’s special, my faith paid off.

I have not one nit to pick, because it was gorgeous.

Fragrant, cooked to perfection with a subtle combination of flavours. I would happily order again.

I couldn’t get enough of the sauce, and was relieved that there was no sudden kick to the taste buds. Could it have done with a side order of nann bread for added dipping power? Maybe.

Could I have finished the dish with said bread? Definitely not, less is more and it was a job well done.

There was also silence across the table, thanks to an 8oz Aberdeenshire Highland beef fillet, served with a pepper sauce, hand cut chips, mushroom, tomato and onion rings.

Having requested that the steak be “as rare as can be,” my dining companion was not disappointed.

The chips were particularly impressive, and her summing up of the local beef was in one precise word: “juicy.”

The sauce was a touch too peppery for her taste, but honestly, we struggled to find a single imperfection.

We noticed that tables quickly filled up during the course of our meal, with a combination of couples, friends and young families.

The fact that The Newmachar Hotel can cater for all ages with ease, is testament to its staff.

Both myself and my colleague have worked in hospitality, from washing dishes to long shifts behind the bar.

We know how hard the industry can be, and we also know good service when we see it.

Staff took the time to chat to diners, and we were made aware of the one way system to the toilets, QR codes and hand sanitiser, without feeling like the necessary safety measures encroached on our evening.

Had we been drinking, we’d definitely have opted for a cocktail or two, and I particularly liked the sound of the apple and elderflower gin fizz.

Having protested that we were beyond full, we of course opted for a quick look at the dessert menu.

There was a much smaller selection then I was expecting, but the focus is very much quality over quantity.

I decided to revisit my childhood with a cookie nero sundae, which consisted of double cream vanilla ice cream, cookie nero, mini oreo biscuits, milk chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

My summer body is delayed, and it was absolutely worth it.

Surprisingly not too sweet, but be warned I am a pudding fiend and therefore cannot give independent dessert advice.

My colleague chose fudge cheesecake, and was equally delighted with both taste and texture.

Finishing our evening with a civilised cup of tea, we were shocked to realise that three hours had hurried past.

The Verdict

Incredible food and excellent company, neither must be taken for granted in this strange post pandemic world.

I could not recommend The Newmachar Hotel enough, and I’m already planning my next visit.

If you thought that meant greedily looking at the menu in advance. Well, I’m not going to deny it.

Cost: £79.50

Venue: The Newmachar Hotel, Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar. Tel 01651 862636