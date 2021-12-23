Talk of the Town: Boozy brunches, burgers and dosas

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Christmas is almost here and there’s plenty of festive and down right tasty options to tuck into around the north-east.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen’s west end community welcomed SugarBird Wines to Union Grove. The stylish wine bar and shop has a huge amount of choice for connoisseurs or novices to sniff around. Its currently offering festive tasting sessions by appointment, special drinks offers with its advent calendar as well as charcuterie and bar snacks for nibbles. What’s not to like?

If you’re looking for a touch of opulence this festive season, look no further than Rothesay Rooms in Ballater. This award-winning restaurant is all about locally sourced, seasonal food and is run with the approval of HRH The Duke of Rothesay. Try Rothesay Rooms’ stand out winter dish with a red wine: pheasant with trimmings including sprouts, bacon and roasted cauliflower.

For those of you around Old Aberdeen, this offer looks too good to resist. The Bobbin pub on King Street is offering 90 minutes worth of unlimited drinks plus a dish from its new festive menu in its festive boozy brunch. Cocktails, prosecco and festive food, including the Elfishly Good vegan burger, are all available. Pre-booking is required, be sure to snap this one up.

Rishi’s Indian restaurant can be found on George Street in Aberdeen. A staple within the local community for many years, it’s garnered a reputation for its friendly service and tantalisingly tasty food. You can’t leave without trying its dosas. Crepe like in texture, they can be filled with meaty or veggie options and come served with fresh dips like sambhar and chutney. Delicious.

Big, mouthwatering, hearty burgers are the port of call at The Feed Baron gastro food truck situated off Westhill Drive in Westhill. It recently updated its menu in time for the festive season, with its soft-shell whole crab burger a popular special. However, sometimes plain and simple is best and its new chicken mayo burger on a brioche bun proves just that.