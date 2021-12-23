Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Boozy brunches, burgers and dosas

By Jamie Wilde
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Festive boozy brunch anyone? You'll find this and much more around the north-east in Society's Talk of the Town food and drink round up.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Christmas is almost here and there’s plenty of festive and down right tasty options to tuck into around the north-east.

SugarBird Wines

SugarBird Wines, Union Grove, Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen’s west end community welcomed SugarBird Wines to Union Grove. The stylish wine bar and shop has a huge amount of choice for connoisseurs or novices to sniff around. Its currently offering festive tasting sessions by appointment, special drinks offers with its advent calendar as well as charcuterie and bar snacks for nibbles. What’s not to like?

Rothesay Rooms

Rothesay Rooms, Ballater.

If you’re looking for a touch of opulence this festive season, look no further than Rothesay Rooms in Ballater. This award-winning restaurant is all about locally sourced, seasonal food and is run with the approval of HRH The Duke of Rothesay. Try Rothesay Rooms’ stand out winter dish with a red wine: pheasant with trimmings including sprouts, bacon and roasted cauliflower.

The Bobbin

The Bobbin, King Street, Aberdeen.

For those of you around Old Aberdeen, this offer looks too good to resist. The Bobbin pub on King Street is offering 90 minutes worth of unlimited drinks plus a dish from its new festive menu in its festive boozy brunch. Cocktails, prosecco and festive food, including the Elfishly Good vegan burger, are all available. Pre-booking is required, be sure to snap this one up.

Rishi’s

Paper Masala dosa with sambhar and coconut chutney.

Rishi’s Indian restaurant can be found on George Street in Aberdeen. A staple within the local community for many years, it’s garnered a reputation for its friendly service and tantalisingly tasty food. You can’t leave without trying its dosas. Crepe like in texture, they can be filled with meaty or veggie options and come served with fresh dips like sambhar and chutney. Delicious.

The Feed Baron

The Feed Baron’s chicken mayo burger.

Big, mouthwatering, hearty burgers are the port of call at The Feed Baron gastro food truck situated off Westhill Drive in Westhill. It recently updated its menu in time for the festive season, with its soft-shell whole crab burger a popular special. However, sometimes plain and simple is best and its new chicken mayo burger on a brioche bun proves just that.

