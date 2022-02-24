Ryan Esson urges Caley Thistle youngsters to take inspiration from Scottish Youth Cup semi-final showdown with Hearts at Tynecastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Esson hopes tonight’s Scottish Youth Cup semi-final against Hearts at Tynecastle can provide his Caley Thistle under-18s’ side with the inspiration to return there on Premiership duty.

Inverness’ youngsters will face the Jambos in the last four of the competition, with the winners facing either Hibernian or Rangers in the final.

Tynecastle, with a capacity of nearly 20,000, presents an excellent stage for the young Caley Jags, with entry free for all supporters.

With Inverness’ first team aiming to win promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since 2017, Esson hopes his players can get benefit from their taste of the big stage.

Esson, who played as a goalkeeper for Inverness and Aberdeen, said: “It will be a good test. I’m quite glad it’s at Tynecastle as some of the games aren’t actually at the home ground.

“The opportunity for the boys to go and play there is brilliant. I’m hoping it can inspire them to get into our first team and get back to the Premiership.

“The bigger picture is to let them go and see a venue like that and think ‘I want to play in this all the time.’

“I’ve played there when it has been a full house so I can only say to them it’s probably one of the best places to play.

🏆 Caley Thistle’s Under 18s face Hearts Under 18s away from home in the semi-final of the Scottish Youth Cup. The match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday 24th February at Tynecastle Park. 👉 https://t.co/TE81sjjSyp pic.twitter.com/1xzcsewcqS — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 18, 2022

“I’ve been told we have quite a few fans down that way. I hope they realise it’s a big occasion for the boys, and they need every bit of help they can get.

“If they can make it along I’m sure it will be appreciated by everyone.”

Elite level Jambos to provide stern test

Hearts are a Club Academy Scotland elite outfit, and with Steven Naismith’s side setting up tonight’s tie courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Dundee last month.

Of the young Jambos’ side, midfielder Finlay Pollock and goalkeeper Liam McFarlane have featured among the substitutes for Robbie Neilson’s first team in recent weeks.

Esson says Caley Jags, who have defeated Kilmarnock, Morton and Auchinleck Talbot in previous rounds, are not making the trip to the capital to make up the numbers.

“We are not running away from the fact Hearts are a very good team. They have a couple of boys in and around their first team.

“We know the way they want to play, and how good they can be on their game.

“But it’s a cup game, anything can happen. We are not just there to say ‘it’s the semi-finals, we are happy to be here.’

“We are there to be competitive and try to win the game.

“It’s certainly going to be difficult, of course we are going to need to play well.

“We are under no illusions, but we are there on merit. We are on good form and hopefully we can take it into this game.”

Nicolson’s goalscoring impact a lift to Caley Jags

Defender Lewis Nicolson will go into the game full of confidence, after coming off the bench to net his first senior goal for Inverness in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Ayr United.

The 17-year-old has made three appearances in Billy Dodds’ side since the turn of the year, after returning from a loan spell with Clachnacuddin.

Although his cross-come-shot which hit the net was far from conventional, Esson has been thrilled with the commitment Nicolson has shown to his development.

Esson added: “It’s testament to him, because he had a serious knee injury. He has come back and I think it has actually made him stronger.

“Not just physically, as for his age he is quite a big and strong lad.

“It has obviously made him more focused to try to go and make it, and he has been given an opportunity.

“He has been getting a bit of stick for his goal in the dressing room, I said to him it was one of his better crosses.

“It gave the team a little bit of a lift as we could maybe have nicked something at the end after that goal.

“At the moment luck isn’t on our side. People can say a lot of things, that you can maybe make your own luck, but I do think we’ve not had the rub of the green in a long time.

“I’m hoping Lewis’ mis-hit cross can be a turning point.”